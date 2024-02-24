;
Four winners share $12.35 million jackpot in Singapore Pools’ Hong Bao Draw

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: Four fortunate individuals struck gold at the Singapore Pools’ Hong Bao Draw last night (23 Feb), winning a massive jackpot of $12.35 million. Each winner is set to receive a substantial share of $3,087,960.

The winning numbers that led to this windfall are 26, 21, 38, 18, 43, and 35, with an additional extra number, 40, adding to the excitement. The winning tickets were spread across various locations, with the Singapore Pools’ Hougang Branch N1, Jurong West Branch N5, iTOTO – System 12, and two iTOTO locations marking their spots as the fortuitous vendors.

In addition to the grand jackpot, 24 individuals secured the second prize, walking away with a share of $108,350 each. The third prize was claimed by a whopping 979 lucky ticket holders, each enjoying a share of $1,827.

The next draw is scheduled for Monday, February 26th, boasting an estimated jackpot of $1 million.

Earlier this month, a Singapore resident took home a whopping $5,974,351.

That jackpot was snagged during the 2024 Toto Reunion Draw and the winning ticket, a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, was purchased at PFG Framing & Trading in Jurong West for just a dollar.

