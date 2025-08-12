// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Screengrab/ humanitix.com
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Forum on reimagining Singapore’s electoral system set for Aug 23

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A discussion on electoral reform will be held at The Projector in Golden Mile Tower from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug 23. The Singapore Democratic Party’s Chee Soon Juan and Dr James Gomez will be giving addresses, and there will also be a standalone lecture on the state of overseas voting in Singapore.

The panel discussion includes former Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Leon Perera and political scientist Elvin Ong. Jeremy Tan, who contested in Mountbatten SMC as an independent candidate in the May 3 polls, and Jo Teo are also panellists at the event. Ahmad Amsyar will moderate the discussion.

Tickets to the event are free. More details may be found here.

“Do we get the government we vote for?

Where do we draw the line?

Who wields the pen?

Will smaller GRCs lead to greater minority representation?

With only 47% of Gen Zs approving of the results of GE2025, should the voting age be lowered?

See also  Workers’ Party files parliamentary questions for Prime Minister in relation to 6 employees of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd

What is a reasonable notice period for the release of electoral boundaries?

Is a voter in Jalan Kayu more powerful than a voter in Bukit Panjang?

Out of over 200,000 overseas Singaporeans aged 21 and above, how many actually voted?” are some of the questions to be raised during the discussion.

In a Facebook post on Aug 7, Mr Perera wrote that electoral reform is an important subject worth having on a national level, given that electoral outcomes affect everyone’s quality of life. He asked whether Singapore’s electoral laws “help to generate fair, representative political outcomes that make for stable, sustainable politics.”

“There are those who say that this is the wrong question to ask. Some say that it is the nature of politics that governing parties would always seek to bend the rules in their favour,” he added.

The former MP also asked if “thoughtful citizens” should not seek better rules governing elections, instead of opposition parties merely using their “tenacity, resilience and ingenuity to work within these (often changing) rules that sometimes disadvantage them and try to win.”

See also  Leon Perera asks: Do we have true meritocracy in Singapore?

Meanwhile, in a blog post on Aug 5, Dr Gomez underlined the need to establish an independent election commission, which has been “widely recognised as an international best practice recommended by the UN Electoral Assistance Division and the intergovernmental organisation International IDEA,” he wrote, adding, “For Singapore, this represents a long-overdue but essential first step toward genuine electoral reform.” /TISG

Read also: SDP launches petition to reform Singapore’s electoral system including abolishing GRC system

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Johor seizes two Singapore-registered SUVs in cross-border ride-hailing crackdown

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Singapore-registered SUVs have been seized by...

Why do people sign on? The many paths into Singapore’s forces

SINGAPORE: For some Singaporeans, signing on with the Singapore...

Singaporean arrested in Pattaya for flying drone despite nationwide ban

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old Singaporean tourist has been arrested in Pattaya...

Yet another Singapore driver caught illegally pumping cheap petrol in JB

MALAYSIA: Yet another Singapore-registered car driver has been caught...

Business

Keppel to cash in nearly S$1 billion from proposed sale of M1’s telco business to Simba

SINGAPORE: Keppel Ltd has announced plans to sell a...

Singaporeans dish on mistakes they made at work that almost got them fired

SINGAPORE: Navigating the stresses of a job can be...

COE dreams: Can Singapore make car ownership fairer for the middle class?

SINGAPORE: In the city-state, buying and keeping a car...

Business degree holder seeks low-stress, slow-paced job with $3K salary

SINGAPORE: A local who holds a business degree from...

Singapore Politics

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

© The Independent Singapore