Singaporeans demand change, rising expectations surround Chee Soon Juan’s candidacy

SINGAPORE: Netizen “meetwanwei” spoke from the heart in her latest TikTok video about Dr. Chee Soon Juan’s running for the 2025 general election in the recently established Sembawang West SMC.

She admitted that she frequently votes for the People’s Action Party (PAP), and now, she is curious to see who the party will nominate to run against him. For the first time, she said, she finds herself taking part in the Singapore’s political discourse because she thinks that her vote this time will have an impact. Wan Wei is also curious about how Dr Chee will address the needs of Singaporean communities.

Meanwhile, several netizens have shown their appreciation and high hopes for Dr Chee’s participation in this election. One netizen said that voters need to “Vote for the candidate who aspires to get elected, so they could represent you and serve the people! We don’t need another MP (Member of Parliament) to stand by and do nothing for the next four years.”

Another commenter implores Singaporeans to “Please assist Dr Chee in spreading his message throughout Sembawang. He deserves to win, in my opinion, and he’s superior to the PAP dozing off in parliament.”

The same sentiment was reflected in one other netizen comment saying that “CSJ (Chee Soon Juan) will cause PAP MP to have headaches. To see how PAP is doing, let’s vote him in.”

A lot more believe that Dr Chee’s platform will do Singapore some good. One said, “It is true that Dr Chee works extremely hard. He is worthy of a place in Parliament. Another was awestruck, saying, “I am impressed by him and have read most of his novels. I hope he’s accepted this year!”

Finally, one was adamant to the point that he wants everyone to “Elect Dr Chee to the Parliament! He works hard and is quite modest. He will advocate for Singaporeans and speak out in Parliament.”

What many are saying

In almost all of the comments in that TikTok video, they are saying one thing: Voting is not about looking back at what has already been done; it’s about shaping the future that people want to see, believing that each election is an opportunity to choose the direction that citizens want their communities, their country, and their world to move towards. It’s about selecting leaders and policies that will address the challenges ahead, create growth opportunities, and ensure a better tomorrow for future generations.