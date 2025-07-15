Foreigner asks, ‘Do you ever feel like Singapore is… a bit dull?’

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Jul 14), a foreigner who previously lived in Singapore took to Reddit to ask locals whether they ever find life in the city-state a “bit dull.”

In a post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, the foreigner praised the country for its many strengths, including safety, efficiency, modern infrastructure, and strong governance. Calling it an “incredibly well-run place,” he said there is much to respect and admire.

However, he couldn’t help but wonder if something deeper might be missing beneath the surface.

“It’s hard to put a finger on it. Everything works, but somehow it feels like life happens within boundaries. Do you ever feel like something’s missing?” he asked.

He also mentioned that while everything in Singapore works well on a practical level, his time here sometimes felt overly structured or restrained.

Conversations, he felt, were often polite but “guarded.” Social outings tended to feel carefully “curated rather than spontaneous.”

Even Singapore’s vibrant arts and culture scene, he noted, occasionally came across as something being presented for show, rather than organically lived and breathed.

“I’m not trying to bash Singapore at all. I’m just curious how locals experience this,” he said.

“Do you feel a sense of emotional or creative flatness sometimes? Or is that just an outsider’s perspective not getting under the surface? Genuinely keen to hear what Singaporeans think — especially those who’ve travelled or lived overseas. Is this something you feel? Or is it just romanticising ‘messier’ cities?” he added.

“I like it safe, boring, dull, and predictable.”

His post quickly gained traction, with many Reddit users chiming in to share their two cents on the matter.

One user admitted that while Singapore might not always feel thrilling, the sense of safety, stability, and peace of mind it offers is something they’ve grown to deeply value over time.

They said, “Yes. It IS dull, BUT it’s also safe, stable, and reliable. I took a lot of that for granted when I was younger, but as I got older and travelled, I appreciate the safety and efficiency of SG more and more.”

They also pointed out a practical benefit of the country’s small size. “In a weird way, I also enjoy the size because it means anyone I wanna meet up with here is never more than an hour or so away.”

Another commenter shared a similar view, stating, “For me, I like it safe, boring, dull, and predictable. Especially as a woman, I treasure that I can go out at 3 a.m. alone, and I will be fine, whereas women in other countries fear leaving their homes alone after a certain time. I don’t need that type of excitement in my life.”

A third user shared, “Not just Singapore. I feel the world is a bit more.. dull. When I backpacked in 2000, young people and foreigners were curious and friendly.”

“When I backpacked in 2015, I found more people were guarded and would use phones even in hostels, which were places for interactions. People have gone from curiosity to just.. fearful? The other was in the past — unique. Now the other is just a variation and annoyance.”

