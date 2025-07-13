Singaporean man hits multimillionaire status after years of saving and investing, asks what’s next

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who recently became a multimillionaire after years of investing and working in the government sector took to social media to ask what he should do now that he’s achieved financial freedom.

Posting on the r/singaporefi subreddit on Friday (July 11), the man shared that he had spent the last decade in the public sector earning about S$130,000 annually, while also building a solid investment portfolio that has delivered average returns of 15% per year.

“All my life, I had this clear goal: become a millionaire. Then, once I hit that, it morphed into being a multimillionaire. And, well, I did it. I actually hit both those targets,” he wrote.

However, now that he’s financially set, the man admitted he’s feeling a little lost.

“Here’s the thing, though – now what? It feels like I just beat the Elite Four in Pokémon Red, and suddenly there’s no more map to explore,” he said, adding that his job now feels ‘pointless’ and that his investment returns far outpace his salary.

To add to his financial cushion, his elderly father recently informed him that he would be transferring a ‘significant sum’ of money to him.

“So yeah, I’m definitely going to have more money than I could ever possibly spend,” he said.

Seeking advice from others in the community, he asked, “Has anyone else here hit this point? Where your financial freedom is basically locked in, and you’re left wondering what to do with all this time and lack of external motivation? How did you spend your time after FIRE if your journey looked anything like mine?”

“Go find what you enjoy doing and do just that.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor recommended, “Quit your job, buy a ticket to Iceland, rent a van, and enjoy your life. Buy mountaineering equipment, and climb a mountain with your friends. Go see animals in the wild, swim in a cold river, stand underneath a waterfall, and skydive.”

Another shared, “Not at FIRE yet, but I’d say, go find what you enjoy doing and do just that. Many of us have our jobs as our whole life until we one day wake up from the trance and then find ourselves lost as to what to do with our time.”

A third commented, “I’m not a millionaire, but if I ever hit that amount, I will not want to quit my job. I’d continue working, and knowing my future is secure, I’d be more inclined to just cruise by at work.

At the same time, do some charity work or volunteer work to help the less fortunate. Time to give back to society. Or if you are feeling more adventurous, go start a business.”

