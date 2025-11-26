Flooding in Hat Yai and other disasters: Is there a way Singaporeans can be prepared?

SINGAPORE: The severe rains and flooding in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam have been in the news recently and are a matter of concern for some Singaporeans, who have family members vacationing in these countries, especially in Hat Yai, a city in southern Thailand.

Over the past week, Hat Yai saw 35 mm of rain in a single day, its heaviest in 300 years, prompting the government to deploy helicopters and military ships for rescue and relief efforts amid catastrophic flooding.

At least 33 people have been killed in Thailand, and thrice as many in Vietnam. In Malaysia, meanwhile, over 19,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes for higher ground.

For some Singaporeans, the concern has been for relatives trapped in Hat Yai due to the flooding. According to the Thai Enquirer, there are at least 7,000 foreign tourists in Hat Yai, mostly from Singapore and Malaysia, although the actual number may be higher.

The Singapore Embassy in Bangkok advised citizens on Nov 24 to go to Fort Senanarong, as Thai authorities were arranging for transport to Hat Yai International Airport, although with floodwaters at roof level in many places, this is now highly unlikely. Nevertheless, the embassy has also stationed personnel at the airport to assist Singaporeans, as well as created a WhatsApp group to disseminate information about the flooding situation in Hat Yai.

CNA published a story of how a 74-year-old Singaporean man on vacation in Hat Yai had gotten separated from other family members just before the floodwaters rose to such an extent that he could not return to the hotel where they were staying. Fortunately, a kind Thai man not only helped him swim through the floods but also welcomed the elderly man into his home for the night and contacted his family to let them know he was safe.

The best emergency action plan is preparation

As we never know when a natural disaster might affect us or our family members while on overseas vacations, is there anything that can be done in preparation?

The short answer is yes.

For one, Singaporeans travelling abroad should eRegister on the portal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prior to their trips. That way, they can be contacted during emergencies.

Next, family members (even teenagers) should have stored digital copies of all their important documents, including their passport bio page, travel insurance policy, medication list and medical conditions, local hotel or contact information, and emergency contacts. Family members who remain in Singapore should have access to these documents.

Also, make sure to get travel insurance that includes trip interruption, emergency and medical evacuation, as well as repatriation services.

Another important pre-trip step is to save in advance emergency contact information, such as the Singapore embassy, local ambulance and police, and the local disaster management authority. Check to see if your hotel has an emergency hotline or 24/7 number and store that as well.

For seniors or teens travelling without the rest of the family, it would be good to establish daily check-in times, and to have more than one channel for doing so, in case the main means of messaging or calls doesn’t work. /TISG

