Singaporean elderly man and companion trapped in Thailand flooding and missed flight home

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old Singaporean, together with his friends, were stranded in a hotel in Thailand due to heavy rains caused by flooding. With this, they unfortunately missed their return flight home.

The daughter told Shin Min Daily News that her father was with his friends in Thailand when they were caught in the flood. She admitted: “They were originally scheduled to return to Singapore, but they have missed their return flight and now have to make other plans.”

Unfortunately, the elderly man and his companions’ mobile phones and power banks were low on power, which made it difficult for them to communicate. Out of the eight people in the group, six of them were over 70 years old, and the other two were teenagers.

When the daughter contacted his father, she found out that the water level was initially up to his knees but then rose to a level that could submerge cars. She now hopes that her father and his companions can safely return to Singapore as the flood continues to rise and the situation remains uncertain.

The Singapore embassy declared that the location where the elderly man stays in Thailand has been declared a red zone due to urban flooding. With this unfortunate happening, the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok encourages Singaporeans in foreign countries to stay indoors and follow instructions from the local authorities.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, if a Singaporean is caught in a major crisis while staying overseas, it is important to stay alert and take necessary safety precautions. In case of urgent help needs, one can reach out to the closest Singapore Overseas Mission or contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at +65 6379 8800.

Moreover, always keep regular contact with family and friends back in Singapore to let them know that you are safe.