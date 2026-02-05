// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 5, 2026
30.4 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ LTA
Singapore News
2 min.Read

First JB–Singapore RTS train pulls into Woodlands for demonstration

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 4) evening that the first Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Train had arrived in Woodlands North Station earlier that day for a scheduled train demo.

RTSO Train 1’s arrival “marks another major milestone in our journey towards seamless cross-border travel! With final preparations underway, we’re on track for the RTS Link to begin operations by end-2026,” LTA added, noting that people who regularly commute between the two countries may look forward to the journey between Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North in Singapore taking only five minutes.

Screenshot 2026 02 05 at 12.01.29%E2%80%AFPM
Screenshot

RTSO stands for RTS Operations, a joint venture between Prasarana Malaysia and the Singapore Mass Rapid Transit (SMRT) Corporation. The RTS Link will be an important part of the solution to the persistent traffic problems on the Causeway between Singapore and Malaysia, which is used by approximately 300,000 people daily. Travel time for commuters will be cut to just a few minutes on the Link when operations begin.

See also  Rusty door frame issue circulates online, HDB officer allegedly admits no solution after 3 repairs

The RTS Link has the capacity to transport around 10,000 passengers each way. The project is budgeted to cost S$3.24 billion, with Singapore taking on a 61 per cent share of the costs while Malaysia will shoulder the remaining 39 per cent.

The typical travel time between Johor Bahru and Singapore is around 25 minutes to an hour, depending on the mode of transportation, or sometimes even more, when traffic is heavy or when immigration queues are long.

The Bukit Chagar Integrated Immi­gration, Customs and Qua­ran­tine (ICQ) Complex for the RTS link will have100 immigration e-gate lanes, making travel easier.

The much-shortened commute time is a welcome one for people who travel regularly back and forth, based on the reactions, comments and the number of shares the LTA post has.

Each milestone of the project has been greeted with a lot of excitement. In early November, the first train successfully completed off-site system integration testing at the Singapore Railway Test Centre, which SMRT called a crucial step in validating the train system’s overall functionality and identifying potential issues early.

See also  Rail installation for Johor Bahru-Singapore rapid transit system to begin by year-end

In the same month, the first RTS train arrived at the Wadi Hana Depot in Johor Bahru, which marked the start of the project’s pre-operational phase.

In December, the project hit a major milestone when its full traction power system was energised. /TISG

Read also: RTS Link hits major milestone as full traction power system is energised

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore degree holders now earn median salary of over S$9,000, widening income gap with diploma holders

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s wage gap by education level is growing,...

Singapore auction volume hit 4-year high as banks auction more homes

SINGAPORE: Singapore properties put up for auction by banks...

‘If I could turn back time, I’d force him to quit his job’ — Wife says after her 32-year-old husband dies suddenly from years...

CHINA: A 32-year-old Chinese computer programmer died suddenly after...

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //