RTS Link project enters pre-operational phase with arrival of first train set at Wadi Hana Depot

JOHOR BAHRU: Singapore’s long-awaited cross-border Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link has reached one of its most significant milestones yet — and it’s a development that matters just as much to Singapore as it does to Johor. The first RTS train, known as Train Set 02, has officially arrived at the Wadi Hana Depot in Johor Bahru, marking the start of the project’s pre-operational phase.

This next stage brings Singapore a step closer to dramatically easing the Causeway’s daily congestion and transforming how thousands of people commute between both sides.

A key breakthrough in a years-long transport effort

According to The Star, the four-car train set began its journey from CRRC’s Rolling Stock Centre in Batu Gajah, Perak, on Nov 12, travelling 541 km at around 70km/h before reaching the Wadi Hana Depot just after midnight. The train is the first to be positioned at the depot for full testing and commissioning.

RTS Operations Pte Ltd (RTSO) chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Marzuki Ariffin said the delivery required careful, detailed planning, explaining that the operation took into account “safety, traffic and weather factors.” He added that the arrival marks the project’s official shift into the “pre-operational phase, involving various system tests and integration activities to ensure the train and its infrastructure function flawlessly and comply with safety standards,” as quoted by The Star.

This phase, which includes extensive system checks, trial runs, and integration with signalling and control systems, brings the RTS Link closer to becoming a fully functioning cross-border railway.

Why this milestone is important for Singapore

Although the depot is located in Johor, the RTS Link is a two-country project — and Singapore stands to benefit greatly once operations begin.

Currently, the Causeway sees one of the world’s busiest land borders, with over 300,000 crossings daily. Long queues, unpredictable traffic and hours-long delays have become normal for many travellers, including Singaporean workers and companies that rely on Johor’s labour and services.

The RTS Link aims to take up to 10,000 passengers per hour per direction; it seeks to offer a fast, high-capacity alternative that reduces reliance on road traffic. Once it reaches completion, it is expected to significantly ease congestion at the Woodlands Checkpoint, shorten travel time, and strengthen cross-border economic ties that Singapore deeply depends on.

This first train set’s arrival signals that real testing can finally begin — a concrete sign that the RTS Link project is moving steadily towards passenger service.

What’s next for the trains

A total of eight train sets, each consisting of four coaches, will eventually run the RTS Link service connecting Johor Bahru and Singapore.

Dr Ahmad said that the initial four train sets will be delivered first and positioned at the Wadi Hana Depot, which serves as the “central maintenance facility and operational hub.” The remaining four sets, according to The Star, will arrive in phases by December.

As these trains undergo testing, both countries will continue to coordinate on safety certifications, cross-border operations, and station integration — key steps that must be completed before the RTS opens to the public.

A major step closer to a new cross-border commute

For Singapore, this news of the arrival of the first RTS train is more than just a technical update. It shows that relief from daily Causeway congestion may be closer to reality than we think. Once operations begin, the RTS Link may not only offer a smoother journey for regular commuters, but it may also help businesses and people by creating opportunities between Singapore and Johor.

With the first train now undergoing testing, the project has finally entered its final lap. Hopefully, these developments will bring the region one step closer to a more connected, efficient, and sustainable cross-border future.

