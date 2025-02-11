MALAYSIA: Education has long been recognised as a powerful tool for social mobility. With the secondary school dropout rate in Malaysia decreasing from 1.36% in 2017 to 0.64% in 2024, the country is making significant strides in ensuring that more young Malaysians complete their education.

According to the World Bank, every additional year of schooling can increase an individual’s earnings by up to 10%. This means that students who complete their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) qualification have a much higher chance of securing better-paying jobs or furthering their education through scholarships.

By reducing dropout rates, Malaysia is effectively giving more families the opportunity to escape intergenerational poverty, as education remains one of the strongest determinants of economic stability and upward mobility.

Expanding career opportunities for young Malaysians

For many, the SPM certificate is more than just an academic qualification; it is a gateway to economic security. Without it, students face barriers to accessing higher education, vocational training programmes, and formal employment. Many government jobs and private sector positions require at least an SPM qualification, and those without it often find themselves limited to informal or low-paying work with little job security.

A well-educated workforce is not only more employable but also more adaptable in an evolving job market. With Malaysia striving towards a high-income economy, industries increasingly demand skilled professionals who can contribute to sectors such as technology, finance, and healthcare. By ensuring that more students complete their education, Malaysia is equipping its youth with the necessary credentials and skills to thrive in the modern job market.

Strengthening Malaysia’s economic growth

A country’s economic progress is closely tied to the education level of its workforce. When dropout rates decline, the nation benefits from a larger pool of educated individuals who can contribute to various industries, drive innovation, and increase overall productivity.

A 2023 global study highlighted that higher education levels are strongly correlated with economic growth. Even a small increase in the education index, which is a measure of educational attainment, was found to significantly boost real gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, as reported by SAYS. This demonstrates that Malaysia’s commitment to reducing school dropouts is not just a social initiative but an economic strategy as well.

By investing in education, Malaysia is laying the foundation for sustained economic growth, increased competitiveness in global markets, and a workforce that can support the country’s vision of becoming a developed nation.

Building a competitive nation

Beyond economic benefits, education plays a critical role in shaping a progressive and forward-thinking society. Schools are not just institutions for academic learning; they are environments where students develop essential life skills such as communication, critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving.

A 2023 social study found that secondary school students actively develop these crucial skills during their education, which are essential for success in both the workplace and broader society, as published by SAYS. A well-educated population fosters a culture of innovation, civic engagement, and social cohesion, which are key elements for a thriving democracy and a resilient nation.

When more Malaysians complete their education, the country benefits from citizens who are more informed, capable of making sound decisions, and actively contributing to national progress. Education is not just about individual success; it is about building a society that values knowledge, inclusivity, and forward momentum.

Social media reactions to Malaysia’s declining dropout rates

The news of Malaysia’s declining secondary school dropout rate has sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing both optimism and curiosity about the trend. While the decrease from 1.36% in 2017 to 0.64% in 2024 is widely seen as a positive development, some users have raised important questions about the underlying factors.

One common question revolves around the reasons why students drop out and which states are most affected. “It would be good to know why they drop out and from which states they are from,” one Facebook user commented, highlighting the need for more detailed data to address regional disparities in education access and completion rates.

Another point of discussion is the number of students who remain enrolled but do not sit for their SPM examinations. “Many didn’t attend SPM exam? Exam jitters?” one commenter asked, suggesting that anxiety or lack of confidence might prevent some students from taking this crucial test. This aligns with concerns that academic pressure and fear of failure could be factors influencing dropout rates.

Some users also attempted to put the numbers into perspective, calculating the real-world impact of the statistics. “0.64% = 3,000 students approx. Per year?” one person estimated, reminding others that while the percentage may seem small, it still represents a significant number of students who leave school annually.

Despite these lingering questions, the overall sentiment online has been positive. “This is very nice to hear,” one Facebook commenter wrote, reflecting a shared optimism that Malaysia is making meaningful progress in keeping students in school. However, as the discussions show, there is still work to be done to understand and address the root causes behind school dropouts and ensure that every student has the opportunity to complete their education.

The work is not over yet

While the declining dropout rate is an encouraging sign, challenges remain. Financial constraints, accessibility issues, and the need for stronger support systems continue to pose obstacles for some students. Ensuring that every child has the opportunity to complete their education requires ongoing efforts from policymakers, educators, parents, and communities.

The Malaysian government has already taken steps to address these issues through inclusive policies such as financial aid programmes and targeted interventions for at-risk students. However, continued collaboration is needed to further reduce dropout rates and ensure that education remains a priority for all.

By addressing these remaining barriers, Malaysia can create a future where every young person has the opportunity to realise their full potential. The progress made so far is a testament to the power of education in transforming lives, strengthening the economy, and shaping a brighter future for the nation.

Read also: Empowering Malaysia’s future: BYDPA 2025 scholarship opens applications