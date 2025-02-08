MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s brightest minds now have the opportunity to advance their education and contribute to national progress, as applications for the 2025 Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship (BYDPA) have opened from Feb 3 to 28.

Administered by the Public Service Department (JPA), this scholarship supports full-time master’s and doctoral students at local and international universities. Focusing on critical disciplines, the BYDPA plays a key role in shaping skilled leaders who will drive Malaysia’s future development.

Supporting excellence in strategic fields

The BYDPA is designed to cultivate expertise in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), economics, law, Islamic finance, and artificial intelligence (AI). These fields are essential for Malaysia’s growth in a rapidly evolving global landscape and ensure the nation remains competitive in the digital economy, financial sector, and technological innovation.

With the increasing demand for AI specialists, legal experts, and economists to navigate these challenges, the scholarship aims to equip scholars with the necessary knowledge and leadership skills to make impactful contributions to society.

Nurturing future leaders

According to the JPA, the BYDPA seeks candidates with strong potential to become leaders in both academic and professional spheres. Bernama reported that the scholarship is not solely based on academic excellence. Still, priority will also be given to individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership capabilities and achievements in non-academic areas.

This holistic approach ensures that recipients of the BYDPA scholarship are equipped with academic knowledge and possess the critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills necessary to drive innovation and progress in their respective fields.

The programme cultivates individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society, uphold national values, and represent Malaysia internationally by emphasising a balance between academics and extracurricular excellence. This will foster a generation of well-rounded leaders whose priorities align with Malaysia’s broader vision of sustainable national development and global competitiveness.

Application process

Aspiring scholars who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply within the designated period. As one of Malaysia’s most prestigious scholarships, the BYDPA is a gateway for exceptional individuals to gain a world-class education and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Successful applicants can study at top universities worldwide, gaining invaluable knowledge and global perspectives that can be leveraged to drive Malaysia’s growth and innovation.

For more details and to submit applications, visit the official JPA website.

