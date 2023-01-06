Female motorcyclist dies after accident on TPE, family appeals for witness or dashcam footage

SINGAPORE — A 28-year-old woman reportedly skidded off her motorcycle along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) has passed away from the accident. The woman’s family seeks help from witnesses with dashboard camera footage or more information on what happened. She was on a black Aerox motorcycle, number plate FBQ6187S.

According to a post on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the accident happened on Monday (Jan 2) at around 4:50 pm. The rider was on the TPE, heading toward Yio Chu Kang Road near the road divider. The woman wore a white athleisure top and a black and red helmet. The post noted that she skidded and flew off her bike.

“The family would greatly appreciate it if anyone could provide dashcam footage pertaining to the accident or any further information.” The family also included more photos of the scene for reference.

Members from the online community noted that more should be done to ensure that the physical state of roads is safe for motorists.

“Rest in peace. Now, our roads are not safe at all. When doing road works can see those workers don’t bother if it’s ok or not. I kena once after road works. Road very bumpy,” commented Facebook user James Tan.

“Hole patched up can reappear three days later. Seems like cheap materials being used,” added Facebook user Christopher Weng.

Another Facebook user Fatima D’Almeida witnessed a similar incident, noting, “Our roads are not smooth, and there are many bumps or holes.”

“While driving, I ran over a bump at Nicoll highway. I then remembered an accident I personally witnessed – a bike skidding there at the same spot. Probably hit the same bump. RIP,” she added. /TISG

