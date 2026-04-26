Father forced to sleep outside HDB block for months, son jailed for assault

SINGAPORE: A disturbing case unfolded at an HDB block, where a son refused to let his elderly father into their home, forcing the 74-year-old man to sleep downstairs for months.

The 40-year-old son is now facing four charges, including intentional assault and violence. He pleaded guilty to two charges, with the remaining taken into consideration, and was sentenced to 13 weeks’ jail.

Case details

According to Shin Min Daily News, the HDB flat was owned by the suspect’s parents, but the son would only allow his father to return home if he followed certain conditions.

At one point, the elderly man was allowed back into the flat only after buying breakfast for his son. Once inside, the son would confiscate his phone, preventing him from contacting anyone.

The mother was also reportedly not allowed to return home and had to stay with their daughter. However, the daughter’s home was too small to accommodate the father.

As a result, the elderly man spent nights sleeping downstairs at the HDB block. Some neighbours, who noticed his situation, gave him money for food.

One 79-year-old resident said he had often seen the man sitting or sleeping downstairs, though many did not know the full details at the time.

On Feb 21, 2026, the father tried once again to return home. However, his son demanded that he buy a testosterone patch first. When the elderly man refused, the two got into an argument.

The son then kicked his father three times. Despite the pain, the elderly man begged for mercy, but the son continued to punch him in the arms.

Two days later, on Feb 23, the son made further demands and even threatened to burn the house. During another confrontation, he punched his father twice in the left eye.

Despite the repeated assaults, the elderly man did not seek medical attention.

Following the incidents, the son was arrested and has since been remanded.

Other related news

In another story involving elderly residents in HDB estates, a resident shared a video of a group of aunties gathering weekly at the void deck. The women were seen dancing to loud music, drawing attention from neighbours in the otherwise quiet block.

Read more about the story here.