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Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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In the Hood
1 min.Read

‘Retirees must care for working residents too’ : Elderly women slammed for doing HDB exercises in public at night

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: It is expected for everyone to be home at night in order to rest and be ready for another day, but this is not the case for some elderly women who play loud music every 7:30 to 10:00 in the evening to exercise. 

On Facebook, there was a resident who posted about a group of aunties gathered together every week to get themselves entertained. As seen in the video posted, these women were seen dancing to loud music in the middle of a quiet HDB block. 

With this, the netizen who posted the video declared in the caption: “I do not know what’s wrong with this group of old aunties. Every week without fail, they play extreme loud music for their own entertainment,dancing and at the top of the volume by their radio…Such selfish behaviour. People need to rest, study or even work.” 

Several netizens also shared their thoughts and opinions about what happened. One commenter admitted: “Retirees must also care for those working residents, too. Life is tough for them. Don’t be too selfish. Just audible enough for your group. This is for exercise purposes and not partying.” 

“Yes, I agree with you that those elderly women are being inconsiderate to nearby residents living there,” a netizen said. 

Moreover, another commenter admitted that calling these women selfish might be a bit harsh because everyone uses the shared spaces differently.

“We’ll all grow older one day, too. Instead of placing blame, perhaps it’s worth considering whether more designated or enclosed spaces (e.g., at community centres) could better support such activities while minimising disturbance to residents,” the commenter remarked. 

“If I am not mistaken…… This is a class organised by the RC… Once a week from 8 p.m to 10 p.m… Minimum of 8 pax to start the course (10 sessions),” another commenter concluded. 

The netizen who posted the video declared that the town council had already been notified about the complaint but deemed that nothing truly happened yet. 

Other related news 

In similar news related to HDB complaints, there was a report where a funeral service provider received complaints from some residents as they distributed flyers promoting free day trips and pre-death planning services, as these were deemed unlucky and inappropriate by people. 

Read more about the news story here

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