Family that allowed a little girl to walk all over a restaurant table angers Singaporeans

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: When a little girl was captured on video walking all over the table at a food court, this sparked some very strong feelings on the part of commenters on social media, who appeared to hold her parents at fault for allowing her to behave in such an undisciplined and unsanitary manner.

The child had her shoes on the whole time she walked on the table.

The 21-second video clip, which was shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page early Tuesday morning (May 13), showed the child, who looks to be around three or four years old, walking up and down the length of a table more than once.

Although an adult woman looked at one point like she might put the little girl down, the child continued walking on the table.

- Advertisement -

An older boy was also with the two, walking near the little girl as if to prevent her from falling.

The location of the incident is unclear, although in the background, the sign for one of the stalls reads Hill Street Hainanese Curry Rice. The eatery has stalls at Tampines 1 and Bukit Panjang Plaza. The staff at the stall and onlookers were also seen staring at the little girl and her family while she was allowed to walk all over the table.

Commenters on the video found clear fault with the woman for allowing the child to behave this way.

A commenter who wrote that this was not the first time she had witnessed this type of action said that when confronted, the woman may say that others are not allowed to educate her child.

- Advertisement -

“It’s shameful for an adult to think this is cute to get attention,” she added.

“If it happens before my eyes, I will certainly tell off the family. This is totally unacceptable!!” a netizen wrote in a comment, which many agreed with.

One chimed in to say that if they encountered this, they would tell them, “Straight to their faces, with my big eyes, look at them. I don’t care! You happy or not… You must learn how to behave.”

“Nobody dares to stop her?” one asked in astonishment, later adding that “it’s the responsibility of each and every citizen to keep law and order.”

- Advertisement -

“I wonder if strangers allow their kids to walk on the woman’s dining table at her home…would the woman close one eye?” another asked.

One wrote, “It’s not just about law… it is about basic manners… allowing a child to walk on a table in a food court where people place the food on the very table she walks on is not being considerate towards them at all. It is not the fault of the child, the mother did not teach her child that walking on the table is dirty, as the shoes she wore and walked on is dirty.

“The mother is responsible if the child is not brought up properly. Any proper parent would have rebuked her child for such conduct.” /TISG

Read also: ‘Unbelievable behaviour’ — Couple slammed for not cleaning up after their dog at VivoCity