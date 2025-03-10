SINGAPORE: “Unbelievable behaviour at VivoCity today.” This was the opening statement of a post by an online user who was outraged over an incident where a couple allegedly did not clean up after their dog.

“A couple was walking their dog, and when it pooped on the grass, they just walked away without picking it up,” the man wrote. To make matters worse, he claimed that when his wife offered the couple a plastic bag, they acted like nothing happened.

“My wife, being kind, assumed they might not have a plastic bag, so she went over and offered one to them (the purple one the man is holding onto) just a simple goodwill gesture,” he said. “Instead of doing the right thing, they acted clueless and even called my wife crazy. Seriously, how hard is it to clean up after your own pet? Basic responsibility, people.”

Although the post has since been taken down, in a Singapore incidents group where the original post was shared, online users’ comments are still up. Many shared the online user’s outrage, calling out the pet owners for their irresponsible behaviour.

“Bringing your dogs out and not even being bothered to clean up after them… Rude!” said one. “Over there (you’ve) got many children playing; please be considerate to pick it up,” said another. “If you are lazy to pick up after them, then don’t own dogs.”

Others took the opportunity to share similar incidents they had witnessed. “Many walk their dogs along HDB (Housing & Development Board) common corridors in front of shops and let their 4-legged friends spray their urine onto the pillars or walls!” wrote one.

Still, one commenter suggested a “basic test” for people who want to get dogs, “similar to the basic theory test for obtaining a license.”

According to the Ministry of National Development, under the Environmental Public Health Act, leaving canine faeces is considered an offence. Pet owners who fail to clean up after their pets in public spaces can be fined up to S$1,000 if caught.

When taking your furry friend out for a walk, bring a small plastic bag or an old piece of newspaper to make clean-up easier. A small bottle of alcohol or hand sanitiser will also come in handy.

