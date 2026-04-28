Faishal Ibrahim taking MRT to escape traffic jam leads to commenters’ questions

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim took the train because of a traffic jam, and posted about his experience on social media.

The comments on his post have been mixed, with some Facebook users commending him, while others asked why he needed to take photos and post them at all.

“Roads were jammed, but thankfully our train system runs smoother than my morning kopi. I was from an event in the city when we got stuck in a very bad jam. Made a quick switch to the train and arrived just in time for the Malay Heritage Centre launch. Grateful to reach on time and enjoy such a wonderful event with the community,” wrote Assoc Prof Faishal, who is also the Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs.

The photos show him in a fairly packed MRT cabin, as well as walking to or from the train.

His foray into public transport came in the wake of other political leaders doing the same. In an April 10 Instagram post, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong posted a video of himself, together with Senior Ministers of State Janil Puthucheary and Sun Xueling, and Member of Parliament Yeo Wan Ling, taking the Punggol East LRT loop.

This came a few days after he had urged Singaporeans to take public transport and use fans amid the energy crisis brought about by the war in the Middle East.

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh has also made the news for taking the MRT, and Sengkang MP Jamus Lim also said recently that he took the shuttle amid the Sengkang West LRT loop disruption.

What netizens are saying

Some of the commenters on Assoc Prof Faishal’s post commended him, as well as Singapore’s public transport system, which one described as “world-class.”

“I was there yesterday afternoon. Yes, it was jam-packed due to a big event there. I can vouch for it. Good thing there were other alternative transport to bring visitors there. It is easy to criticise, but put yourself on the front line and you will know it is not an easy job,” one wrote.

“Switching to the train not only saved time, but also shows confidence in our public transport system when it matters most. Arriving on time for the launch at the Malay Heritage Centre and being present with the community speaks volumes,” added another.

Others, however, questioned why the experience needed to be publicised at all.

“Lol, you make taking a train such a big deal that you have to ask someone to take photos of yourself on a train and post it,” a Facebook user commented.

“Sorry, Sir. Do you always take Public Transport to work? Me too, but I don’t take a photo for it,” wrote another.

Some netizens had questions.

“Would we be seeing you & your colleagues taking the public transport on a daily basis moving forward?” one asked.

“How often will you see ministers take public transport?” another wondered. /TISG

Read also: Jamus Lim tests shuttle as Sengkang West LRT loop faces 6-month disruption