Gan Kim Yong slammed for taking car to airport a day after LRT ride

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong has come under scrutiny after he revealed on Facebook that he is en route to the airport in a car, days after he advised Singaporeans to take public transport instead of driving to conserve energy.

The criticism being levelled at the Minister comes a week after he said in Parliament that Singaporeans must do their part to help save electricity. Aside from his suggestion that Singaporeans should opt for public transport, he also advised that they could use fans instead of air-conditioning units.

Netizens on social media, online forums, and messaging groups were quick to ask whether the DPM and his fellow ministers would lead by example and take buses and trains, and turn off the air-con in Parliament, to do their part.

Others described the remarks as “tone-deaf” and “out of touch,” with some suggesting they reflected a disconnect between policymakers and ordinary citizens.

As the remarks continued stirring a sense of unease online, Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was spotted travelling by train, winning widespread praise and comparisons to the DPM. DPM Gan was hot on Mr Singh’s heels and was spotted hours later on Friday (April 10) taking the Punggol LRT with an entourage following him.

However, just days after the LRT ride, DPM Gan has gone back to the comfort of car rides.

In a Facebook post on April 12, Mr Gan revealed he was on his way to Changi Airport for an official visit to the United States, where he is expected to meet government and business leaders, including in Austin, Texas. The post, which featured a photograph of him seated in a car, quickly drew attention online.

Critics asked whether the LRT ride had been a staged gesture and a one-off act rather than a genuine attempt to practice what he preaches.

One commenter wrote, “Wayang over already la, now back to my car,” while another asked why he had not taken public transport to the airport. Others questioned whether a single outing on public transport fulfilled the call for behavioural change.

One commenter wrote, “Take MRT one time finish ah? Post this for what since you not taking MRT.”

Another netizen pointed out, “How ironic — a day before showing the entire Singapore about taking public transport, next day probably on a business class flight to the US burning tons of carbon.”

Some netizens also pointed out that direct bus services connect residential areas such as Punggol to Changi Airport, with a number citing specific routes as viable alternatives.

Others asked the Minister to get his driver to switch off the car’s air-conditioning to conserve electricity.