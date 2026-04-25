Jamus Lim tests shuttle as Sengkang West LRT loop faces 6-month disruption

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (Sengkang) tried out the shuttle service after the Land Transport Authority announced that the Sengkang West LRT loop will run in just one direction for six months to facilitate expansion.

The LTA said on April 12 that from April 19 to Oct 18, the x West LRT loop via Cheng Lim will be closed. To accommodate commuters, a bus service (Shuttle Bus A) running every 3 to 5 minutes will be operated from Fernvale LRT to Sengkang LRT from 6 am to 10 pm, except for weekends and public holidays.

LTA asked the public to plan their journeys in advance and factor in additional travelling time.

Commuters on Sengkang West Shuttle Bus A who tap in before 7:30 a.m. and between 9 and 9:45 a.m. may do so for free when they sign up for Travel Smart Journeys (TSJ) on the SimplyGo app.

Assoc Prof Lim said in an April 23 social media post that he has received feedback from many residents about this change, especially since a big part of the loop serves Anchorvale, the ward he has been overseeing since 2020.

He also said that he’s tried the shuttle service for himself and found it to be more than satisfactory.

“I found the transit from train to bus very smooth—in fact, even more pleasant than usual, because the interchange waiting area for shuttles is air-conditioned (compared to the usual open-air LRT platform), because the wait time was shorter than normal (at least, during rush hour), and because you could always get on (it’s a double-decker, compared to the occasional one-carriage LRT),” the MP wrote.

Assoc Prof Lim added, however, that there are other issues residents are facing due to the LRT disruption, writing that some residents who need to make the commute in reverse, such as those who drop off their kids in Fernvale, are asking that services before morning peak hours also be considered, while others have suggested that existing feeder buses be operated more frequently. Some have also asked for limited services during the weekend, when they need to travel more in the other direction.

He added that he has reached out to LTA regarding the residents’ concerns and is waiting for the authority to give its answers.

In addition, he has raised a Parliamentary Question to understand why the disruption will take as long as six months.

“In the meantime, if you are a resident of Sengkang and have feedback about issues you’re experiencing, feel free to reach out,” he wrote. /TISG

Read related: Sengkang West LRT loop closure from April 19 to affect commuters for six months