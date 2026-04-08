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Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Singapore News
1 min.Read

Sengkang West LRT loop closure from April 19 to affect commuters for six months

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is reminding commuters that the Sengkang West LRT Loop via SW1 Cheng Lim will be temporarily closed from April 19 to October 18, 2026. The closure is necessary to facilitate expansion works at the Sengkang LRT depot, part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and improve the public transport network.

During this six-month period, commuters travelling in the area are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and allow for additional travelling time. While the disruption may cause some inconvenience, such measures are essential to support critical train works and long-term enhancements aimed at increasing capacity and improving reliability across the system.

Commuters advised to use alternative travel

Alternative travel arrangements have been put in place to minimise disruption. Passengers may continue their journeys on the Sengkang West Loop via SW8 Renjong, where two-car Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) will be deployed to accommodate higher passenger demand. Regular bus services will also remain available, providing additional connectivity for affected commuters.

In addition, dedicated Sengkang West Shuttle Bus services will operate on weekdays at frequent intervals of three to five minutes. Shuttle Bus A will run in the morning from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., while Shuttle Bus B will operate in the evening from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., offering convenient options during peak travel periods.

Final reminders from the LTA

Commuters using Shuttle Bus A may also be eligible for a journey fare rebate when travelling before 7:30 a.m. and between 9:00 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. To enjoy this benefit, passengers are required to sign up for Travel Smart Journeys (TSJ) via the SimplyGo app. More information and registration details are available at https://go.gov.sg/etsjswi.

The LTA advises all passengers to stay informed, plan ahead, and make use of the available alternatives during the closure period. These improvements are part of broader efforts to deliver a more efficient and resilient public transport system for the future.

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