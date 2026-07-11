Fadli Fawzi, Andre Low co-opted into Workers’ Party Central Executive Committee

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (July 8), the Workers’ Party Central Executive Committee, its highest decision-making body, announced that it had made its key appointments for the new term.

On June 28, after Pritam Singh was re-elected as secretary-general for the fifth time, and Sylvia Lim was returned as chairperson, party cadres elected 12 other members to the CEC.

These were former WP Chief Low Thia Khiang, MPs Gerald Giam (Aljunied), Dennis Tan (Hougang), He Ting Ru (Sengkang), Louis Chua (Sengkang), Jamus Lim (Sengkang), Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied), Abdul Muhaimin (Sengkang), Non-constituency MP Eileen Chong, former Aljunied MP Faisal Manap, GE2025 candidate Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh, and Tan Kong Soon.

The new additions announced on Wednesday, after the new CEC met for the first time on July 7, were Aljunied MP Fadli Fawzi and Non-constituency MP Andre Low.

The party also announced the following appointments:

– Vice Chair: Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap (莫哈默费沙)

– Treasurer: Kenneth Tiong (张文杰)

– Deputy Treasurer: Abdul Muhaimin Bin Abdul Malik (穆海民)

– Organising Secretaries: Dennis Tan Lip Fong (陈立峰) and He Ting Ru (何廷儒)

– Deputy Organising Secretaries: Tan Kong Soon (陈广顺) and Fadli Fawzi (莫哈默法理)

– Head, Media Team: Chua Kheng Wee Louis (蔡庆威)

– Deputy Head, Media Team: Andre Low (刘宇扬)

– Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim (林志蔚)

– Deputy Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam (严燕松)

– Youth Wing President: Eileen Chong (蒋佩姗)

– Committee Member: Low Thia Khiang (刘程强)

– Committee Member: Harpreet Singh Nehal (贺沛星)

“With this team in place, The Workers’ Party looks ahead with confidence to serve our constituents with dedication, and to advance the interests of Singapore and all Singaporeans in the years to come,” the WP said. /TISG

Read also: The Workers’ Party asks if it’s time to protect Singapore’s language heritage