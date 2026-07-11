Malaysia’s data centre boom to create high-skill, high-paying jobs, says minister

MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s growing data centre ecosystem is set to create high‑skill jobs in network engineering, cloud architecture, and data science, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh.

Entry‑level salaries range from RM3,000 (S$951) to RM7,000 (S$2,219), while senior roles can reach RM10,000 to RM30,000 (S$9,510), far above Malaysia’s 2024 median of RM2,790 (S$844).

He added that firms provide specialised training, while a Data Centre Task Force ensures sustainability, efficiency, and compliance in project development.

Many Malaysians were unconvinced by the minister’s remarks. One X user dismissed the claim as a “lie,” arguing that many of the higher-paying jobs would likely go to foreign professionals rather than locals. The commenter also claimed that data centres can be operated remotely from overseas through cloud networks.

Another questioned how many of the jobs would actually go to Malaysians, pointing out that workers in other industries, such as Grab drivers, would not be able to transition into highly specialised data centre roles without additional training.

Others also questioned whether Malaysia has enough AI engineers and skilled workers to support the industry’s rapid expansion. One commenter argued that data centres create fewer jobs than many expect while placing increasing pressure on natural resources.

Concerns over heavy freshwater consumption and rising electricity demand also surfaced, with some questioning whether the industry’s growth could eventually push up energy costs.

Another commenter asked whether data centres would be subject to a future carbon tax.

With the upcoming Climate Change Bill expected to be drafted, the issue has become a hot topic among social media users. He questioned whether these facilities might be exempted from a potential carbon tax.

There are growing concerns among Malaysians about the rapid expansion of data centres. Chief among them is whether locals will truly benefit from high‑paying jobs or if opportunities will be dominated by foreign professionals.

Critics also point to issues seen in the United States, where these facilities have depleted water sources and generated constant noise pollution. It remains unclear if Malaysia will face similar challenges, but many worry about the long‑term impact on both communities and resources.