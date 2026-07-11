16 offences detected after LTA, NEA and Traffic Police inspect 280 motorcyclists at Admiralty Road West

SINGAPORE: The joint enforcement operation with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Traffic Police of the Singapore Police Force resulted in the detection of 16 vehicle-related offences among 280 motorcyclists along Admiralty Road West.

On Facebook, the LTA confirmed that last June 29, they uncovered several violations, including improper number plates, an invalid vehicle entry permit (VEP), and invalid road tax insurance.

The authorities further emphasised that these offences have serious penalties. For having improper number plates and non-payment of VEP, motorcyclists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 3 months of imprisonment. More so, repeat offenders will face double the penalties.

On the other hand, offenders of invalid road tax will have a fine of up to $2,000 or an amount three times the tax payable, if the offender is guilty of intentionally evading chargeable tax.

“We will continue to take action against offenders to keep our roads safe for all,” LTA concluded.

With this, many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about the enforcement. For some, LTA should also look into motorcycle headlights and signal lights, as well as heavily tinted vehicles and license registration.

A netizen also suggested that the authorities should do this at least once a month to stop this kind of behavior on the road.

“This should be done at the custom side using AI tools like computer vision technologies to identify which bikes or cars are not road legal to enter our country with missing paperworks, or insurance coverage or driving/riding licenses. Ministers need to wake up to their ideas,” a netizen claimed.

Nonetheless, many praised the authorities for doing such good work.

“Good job LTA and all parties involved. We all need to have safety,” a comment concluded.

In similar news, the LTA also stepped up its inspections of indiscriminate bicycle parking and abandoned bicycles around key transport nodes.

It was shared that since January 2026, authorities have removed 186 bicycles and other devices from several bicycle parking areas located in Yishun, Paya Lebar, Sengkang East, and many more.

LTA will continue to have regular checks to manage indiscriminate parking and abandoned bicycles.

Read more about the news story here.