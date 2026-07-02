186 bicycles removed as LTA intensifies crackdown on illegal and abandoned bike parking

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has stepped up its inspections of indiscriminate bicycle parking and abandoned bicycles around key transport nodes. This move aims to better manage bicycle parking facilities and free up space for other users.

On Facebook, LTA revealed that since January 2026, authorities have removed 186 bicycles and other devices from several bicycle parking areas located in Yishun, Paya Lebar, Sengkang East, and many more.

Furthermore, the authorities will also continue to have regular checks to manage indiscriminate parking and abandoned bicycles. These bicycles will be tagged and may be impounded if not removed within a given period of time.

“With the expanding cycling path network, we’ll also review and expand bicycle parking at key transport nodes to ensure that facilities are sufficient and well-designed to support cyclists’ needs,” LTA declared in the post.

With this, the authorities are also reminding everyone to park their bicycles responsibly in designated bicycle parking spaces so as not to obstruct pedestrian flow and for people to enjoy shared public spaces.

Many netizens shared their thoughts and opinions in the said post. One commented: “Seems like finally LTA woke up and started to do its job. I hope this is continuous and not a one-off event. Keep up the good work.”

Others are also urging the authorities to remove bicycles that are parked at poles along bus stops, trees, and pillars at MRT stations.

“Excellent work, LTA! Next target should be bus stops; some of these are a safety hazard to seniors & children. The HDB should also do a similar exercise in all their estates; the bike parking areas at HDB void decks are (HDB authorised) rubbish area!!!,” a netizen remarked.

One more netizen suggested that LTA could also continue their great work by donating those usable bicycles to those in need.

Meanwhile, in another recent enforcement operation, LTA conducted a nine-day joint operation with the Singapore Police Force targeting active mobility (AM) offences at identified hotspots. More than 200 offences were detected during the operation, and over 100 AM devices were seized.

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