Land Transport Authority’s 9-day joint operation with police records 200+ AM offences, with 100+ devices seized

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) conducted a nine-day joint enforcement operation with the Singapore Police Force, aiming to target active mobility (AM) offences at identified hotspots. During the operation, more than 200 offences were detected, and over 100 AM devices were seized.

According to a Facebook post, common offences include keeping non-compliant Power Assisted Bicycles (PABs), using improper, obscured, or tampered number plates, and keeping non-UL2272 Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs).

Furthermore, they assured everyone that they will continue to expand their enforcement efforts to ensure that public pathways in the country are safe.

With this, many netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about the enforcement operation. One commented: “If there’s a will, there’s a way. If chewing gums can be vanished out of sight, these unapproved PMDs can be too!!”

Another netizen even suggested how to report such offences and claimed: “Can the government create a new tab in the LifeSG app under ‘Submit Case’ for PMD and non-compliant PABs so the public can inform the authorities and for them to take action?”

One more netizen remarked that the authorities should track down the shops that have been selling or helping people with the modifications and revoke the business owners’ licenses.

Additionally, more people are hoping that the operation will be extended to over a month and are wishing that town councils can also do their own parts as well by ensuring that these kinds of devices will not obstruct common corridors and fire escape routes in HDB blocks.

“Big respect to the Land Transport Authority and Singapore Police Force team. The unsung work is real, and the people doing it deserve to be seen,” a comment concluded.

Indeed, this is a big step towards having a safer and more secure community in Singapore. To further keep the peace, the authorities are encouraging everyone to report any errant users at go.gov.sg/report-am.