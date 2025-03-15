MALAYSIA: Ramadan bazaars are a highlight of the fasting month in Malaysia, offering a wide variety of colourful, refreshing drinks to help people cool off after a long day of fasting. However, many of these beverages contain artificial additives, excessive sugar, and preservatives that poses health risks when consumed frequently.

Experts have raised concerns over the widespread use of artificial colourants such as tartrazine, Sunset Yellow, Allura Red, and Brilliant Blue, which give drinks their vibrant hues. According to Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Food Biochemistry and Biophysics lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Mohamad Khairi Zainol, these additives have been linked to hyperactivity in children, allergic reactions, stomach discomfort, and potential carcinogenic effects in animal studies, as reported by The Sun.

Artificial sweeteners and excessive sugar: A bigger concern?

While artificial additives are a concern, many consumers are more worried about the extreme sugar content in these drinks. Many bazaar beverages contain sweetened condensed milk, flavoured syrups, and artificial sweeteners, often exceeding the daily recommended sugar intake in a single serving.

According to Universiti Teknologi Mara Applied Sciences Faculty senior lecturer Dr Azizah Othman, high sugar intake increases urine output, which can lead to dehydration, contradicting the purpose of these drinks. She also warned that breaking fast with sugary beverages leads to rapid fat storage and increases the risk of obesity, as reported by The Sun.

Dr Mohamad Khairi also pointed out that excessive sugar consumption can lead to a sharp rise and crash in blood sugar levels, leaving individuals feeling tired, dizzy, and hungry shortly after breaking fast. Certain artificial sweeteners, such as sorbitol and sucralose, may also cause bloating or diarrhoea in sensitive individuals, which may disrupt their fasting.

The long-term impact on health

Consuming high amounts of artificial sweeteners, colourants, and preservatives isn’t just a short-term issue; it can have serious long-term consequences. Some preservatives, like sodium benzoate, can react with vitamin C in fruit-based drinks to produce benzene, a known carcinogen. Other artificial dyes, such as Sudan Red, have been banned in some countries due to their toxicity.

Long-term consumption of these additives has been linked to behavioural changes, allergic reactions, and even potential carcinogenic effects. While the body can break down and eliminate most artificial additives, frequent intake could lead to chemical buildup, affecting liver and kidney function.

Healthier, natural alternatives

Experts suggest that simple ingredient swaps can help create healthier, all-natural drinks that are just as refreshing. Instead of artificial colourants, natural sources can be used. Butterfly pea flowers create blue and purple hues, while pandan leaves produce a natural green shade. Roselle or beetroot can provide red and pink tones, and turmeric or oranges are great for yellow colouring.

For flavouring, fresh fruit purees from mango, pineapple, orange, and lychee offer natural sweetness. Healthier sweeteners such as honey, dates, or stevia can replace refined sugar and artificial substitutes. To enhance taste naturally, herbs and spices like mint, ginger, and cinnamon can be used instead of synthetic flavouring agents.

Dr Azizah also recommends hydrating, nutritious drink options such as water infused with cucumber, lemon, or mint, fresh fruit juices without added sugar, and coconut water for electrolyte replenishment. Other beneficial drinks include grass jelly drinks and barley water, which help cool the body and aid digestion, making them ideal for breaking fast.

Reddit reactions: Consumers share their concerns

Discussions surrounding artificial additives and excessive sugar in Ramadan bazaar drinks have gained traction online, with many consumers sharing their experiences. Some Reddit users expressed their concern over the high sugar content rather than just artificial flavouring. One commenter stated that while the professor focused on artificial colouring and flavours, their main concern was the “excessive sugar and condensed milk found in these drinks.”

Another user described how overly sweet drinks can have an immediate physical impact, saying they once bought a choco hazelnut drink that was so sweet they could dilute it into two cups, and it would still taste overwhelmingly sugary. They also mentioned experiencing a rapid heart rate after drinking it, highlighting the dangers of excessive sugar consumption, which can lead to sugar crashes, increased heart rate, and long-term health risks such as diabetes and obesity.

Some users went further, warning about serious long-term health consequences. One person simply referred to these drinks as “diabetes in a cup,” while another pointed out that kidney failure is life-altering and often underestimated.

They noted that many people assume they understand the risks but don’t fully grasp the reality of living with chronic health conditions caused by poor dietary choices. These reactions reflect growing public awareness about the negative effects of artificial drinks, with many people reconsidering their beverage choices at bazaars.

Encouraging healthier choices at Ramadan bazaars

Raising awareness about the risks of artificial additives is key to promoting healthier habits during Ramadan. Dr Azizah believes that public education through community talks and social media campaigns can help encourage better choices. She also suggested that authorities introduce incentives for vendors selling healthier drinks, such as discounted stall fees and a “healthier choice” label to help consumers identify nutritious alternatives.

With growing awareness of the health risks associated with artificial additives, preservatives, and excessive sugar, Ramadan bazaar-goers can make more informed decisions when selecting their drinks. By choosing natural alternatives, they can reduce health risks, maintain energy levels throughout fasting, and enjoy a refreshing, guilt-free iftar.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)