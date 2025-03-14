MALAYSIA: As the cost of living rises, many are seeking ways to reduce expenses without sacrificing quality of life. One Malaysian worker shared how switching to home-cooked lunches helped her save 28% on food costs. The change also improved her well-being, as the meals became more nutritious.

The worker shared that they used to spend RM1,100 (S$330) a month on food, with most of it allocated for eating out. After switching to home-cooked meals, their spending dropped to RM800, saving RM300 overall. While their grocery costs increased slightly, the savings confirmed that cooking at home was much more cost-effective.

This sparked online discussions about the rising cost of eating out in Malaysia.

Reddit reactions: Support and discussions on food costs

Many Redditors applauded the worker’s decision to cook at home, praising the financial savings and health benefits. One commenter wrote, “Hoorah OP! Not only are you saving money, but you’re also getting quality food and increasing your cooking skills! It may look like only a 28% savings now, but you’re definitely saving on down-the-line medical costs too.”

Another user commented, “This just goes to prove that eating out in Malaysia is not cheap at all. RM10 for economy rice every day already amounts to RM300 per month on lunch alone. First-world prices for eating out in the local cafeteria, kopitiam, or mamak.”

One user explained how they limit eating out, “Huge way to save money. I limit myself to one meal out a week for networking and make sure it’s useful or helpful for me socially and strategically.”

While most responses were positive, some users noted that meal prepping isn’t always feasible. Cooking at home can be cost-effective, but it requires time, effort, and kitchen access, which not everyone has.

Making home-cooked meals more sustainable

Meal prepping can be tough with limited time or resources. The worker made it work by batch prepping twice a week, using a dishwasher, and buying exciting ingredients. A pressure cooker and oven saved time, and grocery shopping was part of her routine.

While these methods might work for some, not everyone has the time or resources for meal prepping, and eating out may remain the easiest option for others.

Balancing home cooking with a busy lifestyle

For those looking to cut down on food expenses but struggling with time constraints, some strategies can help ease the transition. One approach is cooking extra portions at dinner and bringing leftovers for lunch the next day. This removes the need for separate meal prep sessions while still reducing overall spending.

Another strategy is focusing on simple, quick meals that require minimal effort like overnight oats, sandwiches, or salads. Investing in kitchen appliances like air fryers or slow cookers can also make cooking more efficient.

Ultimately, meal prepping is just one of many ways to reduce costs without sacrificing quality of life. Small changes—whether cutting back on eating out, choosing affordable meal options, or cooking in batches—can lead to significant financial and health benefits over time.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)