Expat says ‘safety is a weight she no longer has to carry’ since living in SG

SINGAPORE: A British woman living in Singapore took to TikTok to express how much she appreciates the level of safety in the city-state, noting how even now that her husband is away for work, the issue barely crossed her mind.

Acknowledging that Singapore is generally known to be one of the safest countries across the globe, she compared it to how she would have felt being alone with her two young daughters if she had been back home in the United Kingdom.

“So grateful this is a weight that I don’t have to carry all the while we’re here,” Sally Shoult (@salshoult) wrote in the caption to her video.

Indeed, any woman who’s been on her own in her hometown, but perhaps especially in a foreign country, no matter how strong, street smart, or independent she is, knows full well where she’s coming from, and this is even more so when she is with young children, particularly girls.

In her video, Ms Shoult, a freelance writer and breathwork practitioner, said that she had “another little moment of appreciation for Singapore” when it comes to personal safety.

“Every now and again, I just have a little moment that hits,” she said, “and makes me realise how amazing it is. The whole thing about safety is a weight that I no longer carry since living here.”

With her husband away on an extended trip, she and her daughters are by themselves in their condo. However, it was only on the fifth day after he left that she realised he wasn’t present from a safety perspective.

“Obviously, he’s not here physically, but it made me just think if I were living in the UK right now, I would have noticed on day one. I would have felt uneasy being in my house alone with my two young girls with no male presence there.

And it’s amazing to me that it literally didn’t even cross my mind until about five days after he’d gone,” she said.

Towards the end of her post, she noted how nice it is to not even have safety as a concern, adding, “I feel so light. I love it!”

Oh yes, we relate hard to this, Ms Shoult.

A study from earlier this year from the comparison platform HelloSafe found that among Asian countries, Singapore is the safest destination to travel to in 2025. The study ranked the Little Red Dot as the second safest country across the globe. Additionally, Singapore was the only non-European country in the top five.

Last year, the insurance site InsureMyTrip conducted a study on the safest destinations for women who prefer to travel alone. It showed Singapore climbing 52 spots to become the ninth safest place for solo female travellers. The city-state’s strict laws and regulations, low crime rate, and safe and reliable public transport systems all contribute to making it one of the most secure environments in the world. /TISG

