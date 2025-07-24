‘Every morning at Khatib MRT is a struggle,’ says SG commuter

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to highlight a problem she faces during her daily commute.

“Every morning at Khatib MRT is a struggle,” the woman wrote on a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday (July 23). She posted two photos, one of an extremely packed train cabin and another of a crowded platform.

“Despite the opening of the Thomson-East Coast Line, it’s still nearly impossible to board a train during peak hours. The platforms are overcrowded, the trains are packed, and we’re left waiting train after train just to squeeze in.

“It’s incredibly frustrating and stressful, especially for those of us trying to get to work or send our kids to school on time. We were hopeful that with the new line, things would improve — but the situation at Khatib seems unchanged,” she wrote, tagging the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SMRT, and the Minister of Transport in her post as well.

“Please look into this seriously. We need real solutions for the North-South Line congestion. #KhatibMRT #MRTOvercrowding #NorthSouthLine #ThomsonEastCoastLine #LTA #SMRT,” #PublicTransportSG #SingaporeCommuters #MinisterForTransport #SGTransport,” she appealed.

Her post has since been shared a number of times and widely commented on.

A Facebook user expressed concern that “After people start to move in and live in Chancharu, Khatib station will be even more crowded.”

“Thank you for sharing. Everywhere is also crowded nowadays,” another wrote.

A commenter gave this advice to her: “Many poly students alight at the next stop, so they all crowd around the door. Just shout for them to move in or simply shaft them in and refuse to barge when they want to alight.”

“Actually, on the Red Line before Bishan, don’t ride at the back of the train because there are people getting off. Try the front part of the train if you are getting on before Bishan,” a netizen told her.

Another wrote that the only solution for her is to go to the MRT station at Yishun or Canberra, where there are better chances of getting in.

One observed that the Red Line has been like this for the past 15 years, adding, “How to add more and more people without caring if this Tiny Red Dot can sustain it or not! It took me 5 missed trains before I can get on!”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author and LTA for further comments or updates. /TISG

