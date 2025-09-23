‘Every driver’s worst nightmare’—Schoolboy dashing across the road to catch bus almost gets hit, prompting netizens to reprimand and chastise him

SINGAPORE: A video circulating online has triggered alarm and frustration after it showed a schoolboy sprinting across Bedok Reservoir Road without checking for traffic, all in a bid to catch his bus. The incident, which happened on Sep 19, 2025, has since been viewed about 36,000 times, drawing sharp reactions from netizens who described it as “every driver’s worst nightmare.”

The clip, posted with the caption, “The kid dashed across the road just to catch the bus. Luckily, I’ve managed to react in time,” shows the schoolboy making a sudden dash straight into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver, who was thankfully alert, managed to hit the brake in time, narrowly averting what could have been a serious accident.

Netizens express their concerns

Many commenters on Facebook criticised the boy’s actions, with some suggesting that tougher consequences might help the child learn. One netizen remarked, “To teach the boy a lesson the bus driver should not let the boy board…” While blunt, the comment reflects a belief that young people need to experience real consequences to take road safety seriously.

Another user warned, “Luckily for the boy the driver kind of anticipated his crazy action. He will most probably repeat the same stupid mistake again another day.” This highlights a worrying point: without proper intervention from parents, teachers, or guardians, the boy might continue such reckless behaviour.

Others voiced what most drivers feel when confronted with sudden, unpredictable road users. “Oh my god, every driver’s worst nightmare!” summed up the collective anxiety many motorists shared after watching the video.

Other social media users commented on the need for improved parenting and educating the child. “It’s important to teach your kids how to cross properly” and “I blame the boy’s parent” placed responsibility on adults to ensure children are aware of the dangers of roads and public transport environments.

Not all comments were critical of the boy. Several users on Facebook praised the driver for being alert enough to avoid an accident. One user wrote, “That’s a great driver,” a sentiment echoed by many who recognised that the driver’s quick reflexes prevented the incident from escalating into tragedy.

Why this incident matters

This video struck a nerve because it captures the kind of split-second scenario that terrifies drivers: the sudden dash of a pedestrian, often a child, who doesn’t realise just how vulnerable they are. For now, the boy remained unscathed, which was extremely fortunate. However, his actions were undeniably dangerous and could have easily resulted in his harm.

Teaching children basic road discipline, that is to stop, look, and think before crossing, is not optional, it is essential. In this case, fortune and a careful driver prevented a tragedy. But relying on luck is no substitute for discipline. The boy’s parents, and indeed all parents, are being reminded by netizens and viewers alike: the lessons you drill into your children about road safety today might be the very reason they come home safely tomorrow.

