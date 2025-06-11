‘Even S$2K/month salary is fine; I just need rest’ — Security veteran hopes to switch jobs for better work-life balance

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old Singaporean man with over 10 years of experience in the security industry is hoping to transition into a new line of work that offers more stability and a better work-life balance.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Tuesday (June 10), the man shared his personal struggles after more than a decade working in security. While the job has provided him with steady income over the years, he admitted that the physically demanding nature of the work, combined with long hours and irregular shifts, has left him feeling mentally and physically drained.

“I’m starting to feel tired and burnt out, especially with the long shifts and lack of weekend breaks,” he wrote.

He also mentioned that he is now actively looking for a change, not necessarily something high-paying or glamorous, but a role that provides some form of work-life balance. Ideally, he hopes to find a full-time job that follows regular Monday-to-Friday working hours and offers weekends off so that he can rest and spend more time with loved ones.

“I’m not looking for a high-paying role—something around S$2,000/month is okay as long as it’s stable. But I’d prefer not to sit in an office typing all day,” he shared.

The man also clarified that he is not looking to go back to school or take on further studies, and would rather find something he can transition into using his current experience or with just basic training.

At the end of his post, he reached out to the Reddit community for advice and recommendations, asking if anyone knew of jobs in Singapore that might fit what he’s looking for.

“How about trying to go into building management?”

In the comments, Redditors suggested that he consider jobs with similar responsibilities to security work, such as office or building receptionist roles. Some also recommended exploring positions in the healthcare sector—for example, customer service for visitor management and/or outpatient services, operating technicians, and hospital porters, noting that hospitals are often open to accommodating preferred working hours.

Others questioned whether a $2,000 salary would be sustainable over time and encouraged him to look into slightly better-paying options. Private-hire driving or delivery gigs with platforms like Lalamove were also mentioned as flexible alternatives, though commenters pointed out that such roles typically lack benefits like CPF contributions, bonuses, or paid leave.

One Redditor also proposed, “How about trying to go into building management or facility management? Last heard, condo management paid more than S$2-3K. Most buildings/MNC-owned buildings would have facility management to handle matters relating to security and facilities.”

Another added, “There are plenty of security positions that fit your description in the airport.”

