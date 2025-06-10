‘Lost at work due to lots of mind games’ — Worker says her employer cut off her contact after probation for being sick

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to share that she felt confused and “lost” after her employer suddenly stopped communicating with her just as her probation period ended.

In her post on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Monday (June 9), she explained that she had been working at the company for a little over three months, which marked the official end of her probation. However, there was no word from her employer about whether she had passed, and she was left hanging with no clarity about her future at the company.

According to her account, things became even more confusing when she fell sick and had to take medical leave for a few days. While she was resting at home, she noticed that the company had posted a job advertisement for her exact position.

She also mentioned that throughout her time at the company, she had been putting in her best effort. “If I were to judge my own performance, I can only say I worked hard and no MC at all, except for those few days when I was really sick,” she said.

Unsure of what went wrong, she turned to the online community for advice, asking, “What should I do now? I’m lost at work due to lots of mind games.”

“Speak to your manager and clarify about your probation due…”

In the comments, some users speculated that the company may have already decided not to confirm her position but failed to communicate it properly.

A few others also encouraged her to reach out directly to HR or her supervisor for clarity. One said, “You need to take the initiative and ask your immediate superior. Keeping quiet might send the wrong signals.”

Another wrote, “Speak to your manager and clarify about your probation/confirmation due. The manager is also quite unprofessional and lousy to cut off the communication. Worst type of managers ever. If there are any issues during probation, they should highlight them and speak to the employee.”

A third added, “Suggest you start finding already. At the same time, talk to them about your probation. If there are signs that they are not wanting to continue with you, you have no choice but to find another one. But can prepare to start finding already, do both ASAP.”

Probation period

Job site Indeed says it’s not unusual for employers to decide against confirming a new hire if they feel the person isn’t the right fit. Likewise, employees may also take the opportunity to leave if the job doesn’t meet their expectations.

Probation periods are meant to provide a trial window for both sides, offering the flexibility to part ways more easily if things don’t work out. However, when companies fail to communicate their decisions in a timely and respectful manner, it can lead to confusion, frustration, and a loss of confidence for the employee involved.

What happens if your employer ends your contract after probation?

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), if your employer decides not to continue your employment, they must follow proper procedures. That usually means either giving you the notice period stated in your contract or paying you salary in lieu of notice.

So, for example, if your contract says there’s a one-week notice period during probation, your employer either has to let you work out that week or pay you one week’s salary instead. This applies to both sides. If you decide to resign, the same rules apply.

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)