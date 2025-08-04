// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 4, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Rail systems works on the RTS Link
Photo: SMRT
Malaysia
1 min.Read

ETS expansion to Johor Bahru strengthens Malaysia–Singapore rail links

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

MALAYSIA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has reiterated its commitment to extending its Electric Train Service (ETS) to Johor Bahru (JB), stating that the southern corridor project is progressing in phases and remains on schedule, subject to technical and regulatory milestones.

In a statement reported by Malay Mail, KTMB said the southern sector rollout—from Segamat to Kluang and eventually JB Sentral—will be implemented in stages.

ETS already serving Segamat since March 2025

The ETS service to Segamat has been operational since March 2025. KTMB noted that this has already improved travel options and helped stimulate local economic activity in the area.

“KTMB wishes to thank all passengers, local stakeholders, and the public for their patience and continued support. We remain fully committed to making ETS travel to southern a success,” the statement read.

The rail operator also responded to recent media reports questioning the timeline of the extension to JB. It assured the public that its goal remains to deliver a “safe, modern and transformative rail service” for the southern region.

See also  Excitement building up over 6-minute SG-JB RTS Link crossing

Phased development to ensure safety and readiness

“The operation of ETS in the southern sector will be in phases (Segamat, Kluang and JB Sentral) depending on several critical technical milestones and regulatory approvals,” the company said, as quoted by Malay Mail.

Trial runs are currently ongoing for the segment to Kluang, with KTMB working closely with contractors and the relevant authorities to ensure full readiness.

KTMB emphasised that safety and operational reliability remain top priorities. “KTMB’s primary responsibility is to ensure safety, reliability, and readiness before opening any new segment to the public,” the operator said.

Implications for Singapore-bound travel

Once operational at JB Sentral, the ETS extension is expected to improve long-distance rail connectivity for Singapore-bound travellers entering Johor by train. This could become an alternative to travel across the border, especially for those coming from central or northern Malaysia.

This improvement to JB could help ease traffic and support better commute within the region. This is especially true once the ETS extension would be integrated with future cross-border infrastructure such as the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

See also  'Don't block us from passing through' requests citizen in response to Johor Baru-S'pore border controls

Read also: ‘We admire Singapore deeply’: Johor calls for end to rivalry, urges deeper regional partnership

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘We admire Singapore deeply’: Johor calls for end to rivalry, urges deeper regional partnership

SINGAPORE: Johor and Singapore must shift from a mindset...

Maid says her employer becomes ‘unhappy’ whenever she eats their food

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper recently shared on social media...

SMRT issues notice of offence to teen suspected of vaping KPods on board MRT train

SISINGAPORE: SMRT has confirmed that it has issued a...

SAF investigating NSF caught vaping on board bus while in uniform

SINGAPORE: A national serviceman has been pulled in for investigation...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore