ETS expansion to Johor Bahru strengthens Malaysia–Singapore rail links

MALAYSIA: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has reiterated its commitment to extending its Electric Train Service (ETS) to Johor Bahru (JB), stating that the southern corridor project is progressing in phases and remains on schedule, subject to technical and regulatory milestones.

In a statement reported by Malay Mail, KTMB said the southern sector rollout—from Segamat to Kluang and eventually JB Sentral—will be implemented in stages.

ETS already serving Segamat since March 2025

The ETS service to Segamat has been operational since March 2025. KTMB noted that this has already improved travel options and helped stimulate local economic activity in the area.

“KTMB wishes to thank all passengers, local stakeholders, and the public for their patience and continued support. We remain fully committed to making ETS travel to southern a success,” the statement read.

The rail operator also responded to recent media reports questioning the timeline of the extension to JB. It assured the public that its goal remains to deliver a “safe, modern and transformative rail service” for the southern region.

Phased development to ensure safety and readiness

“The operation of ETS in the southern sector will be in phases (Segamat, Kluang and JB Sentral) depending on several critical technical milestones and regulatory approvals,” the company said, as quoted by Malay Mail.

Trial runs are currently ongoing for the segment to Kluang, with KTMB working closely with contractors and the relevant authorities to ensure full readiness.

KTMB emphasised that safety and operational reliability remain top priorities. “KTMB’s primary responsibility is to ensure safety, reliability, and readiness before opening any new segment to the public,” the operator said.

Implications for Singapore-bound travel

Once operational at JB Sentral, the ETS extension is expected to improve long-distance rail connectivity for Singapore-bound travellers entering Johor by train. This could become an alternative to travel across the border, especially for those coming from central or northern Malaysia.

This improvement to JB could help ease traffic and support better commute within the region. This is especially true once the ETS extension would be integrated with future cross-border infrastructure such as the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

