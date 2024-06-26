SINGAPORE: A foreign student turned to social media seeking advice on accepting her only job offer after six months of post-graduation unemployment.

The student, an Information Systems graduate from Singapore Management University (SMU), expressed concerns about the offer due to its low salary and a mandatory two-year bond.

However, netizens advised her against accepting the offer as they pointed out that a “bond is a red flag.”

She shared her dilemma: “After six months of unemployment after graduation, I have received an offer (the only one).

The pay is quite low for my major (Information Systems); it’s within the S$3.6k-S$3.8k range while my peers are earning around S$4k.

There’s also a two-year bond that means I have to work there for two years. If I fail to complete it, I will have to pay a few months’ salary as compensation for the resources they spent training me.”

She added, “I’m kinda stuck here, as I feel like I don’t have much choice being a foreign student in Singapore.”

Singaporeans were quick to respond, largely cautioning against the offer, citing the bond as a red flag.

One user remarked, “Why is there a bond? Usually, a bond means they paid something for you. Are they flying you somewhere for training?”

Another commented, “Most companies with bonds have high turnover rates. If possible, avoid it as much as possible.”

Some advised taking the job as a practical move, given her position as a foreign student in Singapore.

“As a foreigner, your options are kinda limited, and so is your time here. If staying here is your priority, then I guess it’s not like you have other available options anyways,” one explained.

Another pointed out the necessity of maintaining legal status in Singapore, stating, “If you need the work visa to stay in Singapore, then you should take the job. Or else the alternative is to leave Singapore to find work in your home country.

Of course if you are PR then you can take your time to find a job. However, given today’s job market. A job is better than no job. At least build up your resume for the next move.“

Several netizens highlighted the current challenging job market and employment realities for recent graduates.

“The job market is pretty bad now,” one commented. “I accepted an offer with a pay cut too. (NUS computing, peers 5k+, Me 4k+). I am working with those that signed two-year bonds like you mentioned.

It is because you undergo courses for about a year before being ‘sold’ off like a product to clients for another year. That’s why the bond is two years. There are also instances where you get assigned to a client without training,” she explained.

Despite recognising the offer’s drawbacks, some users emphasised the importance of having a job, even if it wasn’t ideal.

“Doesn’t sound like a great opportunity because it’s basically a chop shop, but if you are a foreign student and cannot find any work, I suppose this is at least some type of work,” one user remarked.

“What happens if you reject this offer? Can you still stay in Singapore or do you need to leave? Gotta weigh how dire your options are. These companies specifically target people in your situation. It’s not great, but it’s a job,” another said.

While the offer’s conditions were concerning due to the bond, one commenter noted, “This is literally your only job offer. How much time do you have to secure a role?

Prioritise learning; the pay difference with your peers is negligible (<S$1k).” /TISG

