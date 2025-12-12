// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Depositphotos/ KatrinaSid (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Employer says her maid has been stealing ‘cash and items’ from the household, asks if she should ‘give her a chance or send her back’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A local employer has turned to social media to share a personal dilemma involving her Burmese domestic helper, who she alleges has been stealing cash and other valuables from the household over the past few months.

Posting anonymously in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, the employer admitted that she’s unsure whether she should let the helper go, as she has consistently been “great at her work, hardworking, and very attentive in caring for her two children.”

She added that she’s also “not sure if she wants to file a police report” because she feels her helper only “did it out of desperation for money too.”

Seeking advice from the online community, she asked, “Should I give her a chance, send her to an agency for a second chance with someone else, or send her back to her hometown? Please advise.”

“If you can’t trust her with your material things, how can you trust her with your kids?”

In the comments on her post, numerous netizens pointed out that strong work performance does not excuse theft and urged the employer to take appropriate action, either by reporting the incident to the police or sending the helper back home.

One commenter wrote, “I am an employer, and I will not tolerate stealing or bad behaviour in my household. I am also a teacher, and children learn through imitation. So my suggestion is to send her back because she stole over a few times. She needs to learn the consequences of her actions.”

Another advised, “If you are 100% sure that she is the culprit, I would suggest sending her back home. The trust is broken. If you can’t trust her with your material things, how can you trust her with your kids? No matter how desperate the situation is, stealing doesn’t make it right.”

A third added, “Stealing is stealing, regardless of her reasons. The fact that she managed to do it for months shows this was a conscious decision. I would report the case and send her back immediately.”

As stated by the Ministry of Manpower, if you notice that valuables or cash are disappearing from your home and you have reasons to believe that your migrant domestic worker (MDW) might be involved, it is recommended that you file a police report instead of confronting her directly.

The authorities are better equipped to investigate the matter, identify the responsible party, and take the appropriate actions. Attempting to question her on your own may cause panic and make the situation worse.

