Employer discovers maid threw household items out the window, asks if incident can be reported to police

SINGAPORE: An employer was shocked after discovering through CCTV footage that her domestic helper had thrown household items out of a window.

She shared the incident in the ‘MDW in Singapore’ Facebook group on Sunday (Jul 27), explaining that she had been trying to locate several items that had mysteriously gone missing from her home.

Although the items were not particularly expensive, she emphasised that they were essential to her family’s daily routine and that replacing them had been both inconvenient and frustrating.

She said she had questioned the helper multiple times about the missing items, hoping for an explanation or even a clue as to where they might have gone. However, each time, the helper insisted she had no knowledge of them.

Suspecting something was amiss, the employer reviewed the CCTV recordings and was disturbed by what she saw.

“I was shocked to see that she threw it away at the window. She did it in a careful manner…to appear like she was just staring out of the window…but CCTV still captured everything when she touched it and pushed it out of the window,” the employer explained.

She added that the incident was especially unexpected, as the helper had always come across as “respectful, frail-looking, mild-mannered, and cheerful.”

“We really need to be vigilant and not let looks deceive us,” she wrote.

The employer also shared that the incident occurred shortly after the family had attempted to make peace with the helper following a prior disagreement.

“There was a misunderstanding with her a few days ago… But we even took the first step to make it right with her even if it’s not entirely our fault. We even prayed for her and shared something about God with her, and this incident (throwing away the things) happened like 30 mins after the prayer… Which is so odd…”

Seeking advice from the community, she asked whether the incident could be reported to the police.

“Can this be reported to police? So far, I have not decided to take action, and it is unlikely for me to do so… However, it’s good to know my options in case this happens again…. because the item thrown is not expensive (quite cheap), but money is still money,” she said.

“If I report to police…I don’t even know if this is too simple to be reported…and maybe they will find me a nuisance…”

“Please take action and don’t give a chance.”

Other employers who responded to the post shared similar experiences with their own domestic helpers and encouraged her to consider finding a replacement.

One wrote, “I had some previous helpers who did similar. Throw wanted good things away purposely. It’s like their way of being vindictive. I’ve learnt over the years that such behaviour is a huge red flag. Crime usually only escalates. Believe that they are the person that they show you.”

Another commented, “Please take action and don’t give a chance. If you let her off, she’ll just do it again, if not to you, then her next employer.”

A third added, “Throwing things out like that is spiteful, not innocent. Some people hide behind a sweet face, but actions don’t lie. You have every right to protect your home. Don’t second-guess that.”

On the other hand, some others suggested that if the employer still wished to continue the working relationship, she should have an open and honest conversation with the helper.

One said, “If you like her and still want her around, you must sit her down to chat with the CCTV evidence. Explain to her that this will be the first and last conversation you’ll have with her about it, and if it happens again, she will be fired.”

How to handle a dispute with your domestic helper

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) recommends that employers take the following steps when dealing with a dispute or misunderstanding:

Communicate your issues. Instead of reacting out of anger or ignoring the problem, take the time to sit down with your helper in a quiet setting. Have an open and honest conversation.

Allow her to share her side of the story without interruption, and try to listen with an open mind. At the same time, explain your concerns clearly and respectfully so she understands where you are coming from.

Reach out for help. If having an honest conversation doesn’t help settle things, you can reach out to your employment agency (EA) for support. If the issue still isn’t resolved, groups like the Association of Employment Agencies (Singapore) or the Centre for Domestic Employees are also there to offer guidance.

Report the incident. If you suspect your helper has committed a criminal offence, report the matter to the authorities. Employers are advised not to take matters into their own hands.

Read also: ‘I never even thought of running away’ — Maid upset after employer refuses to give her a two-month salary advance of S$1.2k