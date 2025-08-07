Employer allegedly wants to charge S$1k after helper breaks drinking glass

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper from Myanmar was allegedly told to pay S$1,000 after she accidentally broke a drinking glass that her employer claimed was a limited-edition item.

The case has sparked online criticism, especially after it emerged that the same glass is being sold at a local retailer for just S$60 for a set of two.

According to a widely circulated post, the glass was part of a set from the brand Riedel, which the employer claimed was rare and highly valuable. The helper was allegedly informed that S$100 would be deducted from her monthly salary until the full amount was recovered.

Wanting to make things right, the helper went to Tang Plaza and bought the exact same glasses, which were retailing at S$60 per pair. However, her employer reportedly refused to accept the replacement, insisting it was “fake,” and continued to demand the monthly deductions.

The netizen who shared the story, along with a photo of the drinking glass, questioned the fairness of the situation and asked whether employers are allowed to deduct more than 25% of a helper’s monthly salary.

She also asked, “Could the items sold at Tang Plaza be fake? Can this case be reported to MOM (Ministry of Manpower) for help?”

“This kind of employer wants to take advantage of the helper.”

In the comments, many netizens expressed outrage. One wrote: “Employer wanna cut costs on her helper’s salary, so she pretends the Riedel wine glass costs $1,000, thinking the helper is dumb. If I’m the helper, I’d let her deduct my pay, get written proof that she did it, then report her to MOM. Let her get a taste of her own medicine.”

Another commented, “Employers are not allowed to deduct the salary of any domestic helper. Employers, pls lah, treat all your helpers according to MOM law! They are not your doormat.”

A third said, “This kind of employer wants to take advantage of the helper.”

Some, however, suggested there might be more to the story. A few speculated that the helper may have damaged several items previously, and the employer could be using this as a warning to prevent further accidents.

One netizen also questioned whether the story was even true, writing, “Did the employer actually start deducting S$100 from the maid’s pay or was it just a threat to make her more careful in the future when handling other people’s property?”

“Is there written proof that the employer said this? You do realise that if there’s no proof, it’s just hearsay. Anybody can say anything. The real question is whether it’s the truth or a lie.”

Can employers deduct more than 25% of a helper’s salary?

No, they cannot. According to Singapore’s MOM, employers are not allowed to deduct more than 25% of a helper’s monthly salary. It is also illegal to take money from her pay to cover work-related costs.

MOM also states that employers should not punish their helpers for poor performance or accidents by deducting their salary.

