Elon Musk’s “Chinese twin brother” Yilong Ma’s popularity reached the real Tesla CEO, who tweeted, “I’d like to meet this guy (if he is real)”

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ @mayilong0 Elong Musk

In a Weibo post, Yilong Ma responded to Elon Musk, writing, “I am here. I want very much to see you too! I love you, you are my hero.”

By Anna Maria Romero
They could be twins because the resemblance is uncanny. But Chinese netizens can no longer see ‘Yilong Ma’ on their social media platforms because the Elon Musk doppelgänger’s accounts have been suspended.

His account is still up, so far, on TikTok, where he goes by ‘Elong Musk’ @mayilong0 so that you can see it for yourself.

@mayilong0

Actually I don’t know what I’m talking about, please forgive me. I’m embarrassed, I need an English teacher.#elonmusk #twins #tesla

♬ Canyons – Official Sound Studio

In February, shortly after he started the account, he introduced himself in a post, writing, “I’m Elon Musk’s Chinese brother, speaking English for the first time, a little nervous, hope everyone likes me.”

@mayilong0

#elonmusk #twin Elon Musk’s twin brother wishes everyone in China!#spacex @elonxmusk @mayilong0

♬ Fire for You – Cannons

After this, the account went viral, with some of his posts reaching over 10 million views. He now has almost 241,000 followers.

In one video, he even makes a reference to Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter.

@mayilong0

This is a free bird. I like him and I’m going to go to him right now. Because Elon Musk is my brother#elonmusk #tesla #twitter

♬ dance(256762) – TimTaj

However, his accounts seem to have been suspended from the Chinese versions of TikTok and Twitter, which are Douyin and Weibo, respectively, Business Insider reported on Thursday (May 19).

Insider said that all content had been removed from Ma’s Douyin page, and a notification of a violation of Weibo’s policies was posted on his account on that platform.

But Ma told Insider that neither Douyin nor Weibo had clarified why his accounts had been suspended.

His popularity has reached the Tesla CEO, who tweeted earlier this month that he’d like to meet his doppelgänger, that is, “if he is real” because it’s “hard to tell with deepfakes these days.”

A deepfake is a digitally altered image to make a person look like someone else. These images have been commonly used maliciously or to spread false information.

In a Weibo post, Ma responded to Musk, writing, I am here. I want very much to see you too! I love you, you are my hero.”

Commenters on Ma’s TikTok’s have been astounded at how similar the two men look.   

Many, however, have expressed their doubts.

One netizen said that Ma has “better hair” than the business magnate. /TISG

Lee Kuan Yew lookalike seen at coffeeshop, netizens say, “He’s back!”

