Electric vehicle caravan kicks off Bangkok-to-Beijing journey to mark 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomatic ties

BANGKOK: With a wave of the flag and a sense of shared purpose, a convoy of electric vehicles rolled out of Bangkok on Friday, embarking on a 5,000-kilometre journey to Beijing to mark half a century of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

The send-off took place at Lan Khon Muang Square, where Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt led the ceremony in front of City Hall. The 15 sleek BYD Sealion electric vehicles in the convoy reflected the deepening friendship and growing cooperation between the two nations.

Rolling symbol of unity

Dubbed a rolling symbol of unity, the caravan will wind its way through a series of cultural landmarks and stunning landscapes, including Xishuangbanna, Kunming, Guiyang, Zhangjiajie, Xi’an, and Pingyao. The caravan’s route boasted not only the exquisite natural attractiveness and rich heritage of China, but also the modernisation efforts driving the future—quite literally—with electric mobility at the lead.

The journey is set to end at Beijing’s National Stadium on the evening of Oct 23, with a formal gala dinner the following day to celebrate the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties. Participants will then fly back to Thailand on Oct 25.

The initiative was headed and directed by the Thai-Chinese Friendship Association, which has been encouraging shared understanding since 1975. According to Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the expedition not only revolves around the two nations’ shared history but also endorses tourism collaboration.

For the citizens of Thailand and China, the caravan wasn’t just a road expedition—it’s a voyage of alliance, sustainability, and an innovative vision for the future.

As the band vanishes into the distance, it carries more than travellers—it brings with it a message that with creativity, initiative, and partnership, the bond between Thailand and China stays, grows stronger, one kilometre at a time.