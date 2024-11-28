SINGAPORE: A woman born in Singapore but living in China for 70 years is now searching for her biological family.

When she was one year old, Kang Yu’e was adopted by the sworn brother of her biological father and taken to Fujian, China.

A sworn brother is one who is not related by blood but attains a status similar to kinship through an oath of loyalty and support.

And now, according to a Nov 26 report from Shin Min Daily News, Mdm Kang would like to find and be reunited with her brothers and sisters.

The woman’s 26-year-old grandson spoke to the Chinese daily about her endeavour to meet her biological family.

Her grandson told Shin Min Daily News that she was born in 1953 and has an older brother, four older sisters, a younger sister, and a younger brother—seven siblings in all.

Mdm Kang didn’t know she was adopted until she got married. The fact that she wasn’t told about her origins caused a rift between her and her adoptive father, Zheng Shui Gen.

Her grandson was quoted as saying that she was angry at Mr Zheng for a long period and even ceased communicating with him.

She also began to use the name she had been given by her biological family.

However, since Mr Zheng had given her the address of her family in Singapore before she cut ties with him, she reached out to them, and they were able to send letters to each other until 1985.

While she has never met her siblings, they were also able to exchange pictures with one another. Mdm Kang also had a family portrait that included her parents, but these photos got lost when she moved house.

The family even sent Mdm Kang money, which her grandson took as a sign of their deep care for her despite decades of separation.

However, she lost contact with them after 1985.

The family’s last known address in Singapore is Blk 32 Jalan Rumah Tinggi, in the Bukit Merah area.

Her mother’s name was Jen Yea Len (transliteration of 郑亚能/ 郑亚宁) and her father was Kang Sheng (transliteration of 康胜).

Mdm Kang’s grandson also gave the Chinese daily the names of some of her siblings: her brothers are named Kang Tianping (transliteration of 康天平) and Kang Tianjin (transliteration of 康天矜), and her sisters are Kang Yulan (transliteration of 康玉兰) and Kang Yuyan (transliteration of 康玉燕)..Mdm Kang’s grandson told Shin Min Daily News that his grandmother is now elderly, and they hope to help her locate her family members in Singapore so a reunion can take place.

