Monday, December 22, 2025
Photo: Elderly man shouting at young man - AI-Generated by Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

‘Elderly man being openly rude/judgmental about my appearance in public’ — Young man asks, ‘How to ignore this without letting it ruin my day?’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean who was already feeling physically unwell faced an uncomfortable public encounter that tipped his morning further off balance. At 8:21 a.m. in Punggol Plaza, he said an elderly man began loudly mocking his hair and openly guessing his gender — behaviour that quickly turned a routine morning into a stressful one.

“I’m at Punggol Plaza now (8:21 am), and there’s a tall man in a grey shirt loudly mocking people’s hair and guessing their gender. I’m already feeling unwell today (nausea and headache), and this is just making it worse,” he wrote.

The incident wasn’t framed as a confrontation, but as a quiet struggle many people recognise: how to stay composed when someone else’s behaviour invades your personal space.

Rather than asking how to respond or retaliate, the young man asked a simpler, more relatable question: “Is this a common experience for others in the morning? How do you guys ignore this without letting it ruin your day?”

See also  Laws may change to ban entry of unvaccinated foreigners

The responses that followed reflected a calm, practical streak, less about winning an argument, more about emotional self-preservation.

One commenter said, “I don’t give randoms the power to affect my day. He’s likely mentally unsound, so we should feel bad for him.” The advice was that not every provocation deserves mental real estate, especially from a stranger with no meaningful role in your life.

Another response leaned toward pragmatism over principle. “If you feel unwell, either ignore him or move to another place,” the commenter wrote, adding that “some people, especially the boomers, have no regard for anyone, so we shouldn’t be affected by them.”

It wasn’t an excuse for rude behaviour, but a reminder that protecting one’s well-being sometimes matters more than standing one’s ground.

A third comment cut straight to priorities. “At 8:21 a.m., I have more important things to care about, especially when I’m unwell,” the commenter said. “What’s the importance of this person that you feel that you need to stand up and confront his arrogance?” The point is that simply choosing not to engage is not a weakness but a form of control.

See also  He Ting Ru: We owe it to our teachers to protect their mental health

Public spaces inevitably bring together people of different temperaments, values, and social awareness. While most mornings pass quietly, moments like these expose how easily one person’s behaviour can ripple into someone else’s mental state, especially when that person is already dealing with physical discomfort.

What stood out was how few commenters encouraged confrontation. The prevailing view was that disengagement is often the most effective response. Simply ignoring, moving away, or reframing the situation were seen as ways to keep the day intact.

For the young man at Punggol Plaza, the answers didn’t offer a perfect fix, but they did offer reassurance: that feeling disturbed was human, and choosing peace over reaction was not only acceptable, but sensible — particularly at 8:21 in the morning, when the day had barely begun.

Read related: ‘Uncle blows his cigarette smoke at teenager’ — Witness says the elderly man got offended for being told not to smoke at non-smoking eatery

