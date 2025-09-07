‘Uncle blows his cigarette smoke at teenager’ — Witness says the elderly man got offended for being told not to smoke at non-smoking eatery

MALAYSIA: It started with a puff, and ended with a huff — and the internet is fuming!

A 17-second viral video on Reddit has lit up r/malaysia like a packet of Gudang Garam in a kopitiam, capturing an elderly man — or as Malaysians and Singaporeans like to call him, “uncle” — defiantly blowing cigarette smoke in the direction of a fellow diner who dared to confront him for lighting up in a clearly marked non-smoking area.

According to the post, “An uncle got offended after being told not to smoke in a restaurant and deliberately blew smoke toward the person who confronted him.”

🚬 “When I went back to Malaysia, suddenly, many ignorant uncles like this are everywhere!”

The video, brief but smouldering with passive-aggressive energy, shows the uncle in question taking a dramatic drag, turning his head toward the person who “offended” him, and then releasing a cloud of smoke from his mouth with the confidence of someone who believes age grants immunity from rules.

Redditors were then quick to react:

“When I went back to Malaysia, suddenly, many ignorant uncles like this are everywhere!” one Redditor lamented. “My wife is pregnant and I brought my toddler too. Everywhere we go, got these uncles. Some also deliberately smoke or vape indoors, too. Woi! Have some decency, la!”

Another chimed in with facts over fumes: “The ban on smoking is on both indoors AND outdoors. Just because it’s a public space doesn’t mean smoking is allowed. You must be at least 3m away from food preparation or serving areas before lighting up.”

🇸🇬 “If in Singapore, enforcement officers would appear [in just] 5 minutes of you lighting your cigarette…”

One commenter couldn’t help but compare: “If in Singapore, enforcement officers would appear [in just] 5 minutes of you lighting your cigarette with photographic evidence and stuff. The difference.”

Indeed. In the Little Red Dot, puffing in a prohibited area would have earned you a quick fine and a mandatory health pamphlet. Enforcement officers in Singapore don’t play-play — they carry clipboards, cameras, and zero chill for such things.

💬 “I don’t like the older gen because of this. Most of them feel so entitled!”

Frustrations spilt over generational lines, too.

“I don’t like the older gen because of this,” said one Redditor. “Most of them feel so entitled! They think they can do anything and get away with it, just because [they claim] ‘I ate more salt than you’… [but] Bro, this isn’t the 90s.”

One commenter added, “Enforcers should impose fines on the smoker and the business owner. Then close the mamak stall for one week for health concerns.”

🚫 Violators face fines of up to RM10,000 (S$2,940) or jail!

Malaysia has banned smoking and vaping at all eateries, including outdoor areas, unless smokers are at least three metres away. Violators face fines of up to RM10,000 (S$2,940) or jail.

With the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) now in effect, even sidewalk eateries must play by the rules — regardless of whether their tables are under trees, awnings, or makeshift tarpaulin.

📲 Here’s how to put out the smoke:

Rather than go head-to-head with a stubborn smoker, the Ministry of Health (KKM) urges the public to report violations through WhatsApp at 010-860 8949. To help them investigate the incident further, include:

The restaurant’s name and full address

The date and time of the incident

A photo or video (if safe to do so)

Offenders and businesses alike can be penalised for flouting the law — even if the eatery has no ashtrays but fails to display no-smoking signs.

🧾 “Already old [elderly man] but still acting like a small child in primary school…”

So, regardless of whether it’s in Malaysia or Singapore, the message is clear: Your cigarette may be small, but your smoke is everyone’s problem. And blowing it in someone’s face; that’s not defiance — that’s just disrespect with an air of entitlement.

As one Redditor aptly put it: “Already old [elderly man] but still acting like a small child in primary school.”

