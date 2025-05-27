Tuesday, May 27, 2025
31.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
YT screengrab/Shao Chun
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Earning SG dollars, spending Thai bahts: S’poreans cheer the man who ‘games the system’ by living in Thailand but flies to SG once a week for work while enjoying a luxurious lifestyle

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: To some in Singapore, Chen Shao Chun may just be a modern-day example of living one’s best life. While the 39-year-old adjunct lecturer from the National University of Singapore (NUS) lives in Chiang Mai, Thailand, he flies over to the Little Red Dot once a week to show up for the students of his digital marketing class.

Unbelievably, what he earns from that three-hour class is enough to support him and his wife, although his circumstances are probably very different from yours and mine.

The former Google employee was featured in a CNBC piece earlier this month and has since gained a lot of attention.

Mr Chen, 39, earns S$2,000 to S$4,000 monthly at his teaching gig. However, he also has a seven-figure portfolio of a cool US$2.6 million, which means he could afford to give up working full-time, which he did after getting laid off last year.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve been working for the last 14 years of my life, and because of the layoff, I was forced to take a break. It was very devastating, it was a huge blow to my ego, my identity, but it turns out, with time … it sort of mandated me to think [about] what I really wanted in life,” he told CNBC.

See also  Local man says he would want his children to be born in India to have better prospects in S’pore

In addition to teaching, he has a side business as a coach and can charge clients as much as US$500 (S$645) per hour. His content on YouTube is yet another source of income.

“I’m gaming the system,” he said.

He is also enjoying a more relaxed pace of life these days, being able to prepare breakfast for his wife, for example, instead of always being in a rush.

- Advertisement -

Whereas when they lived in Singapore, they paid S$2,450 for their two-bedroom condominium, now they pay S$450 for a brand new one-bedroom condo, which is more luxurious, with several pools and a Pilates studio. The couple spends around S$400 a month on food and S$200 on transportation, and his weekly flight to Singapore costs around S$250 per round trip.

While he’s satisfied with life at the moment, he’s also open to moving back to Singapore if the right opportunity arises.

For some netizens, Mr Chen appears to be living the dream.

See also  Global Times on the triangle linking “the world’s most influential big power,” “the world’s most influential small power” and China

“Bro doesn’t even need to come to Singapore to work for once a week, just chill and lepak there with his wife,” one Reddit user wrote.

- Advertisement -

“He may not have the job stability of a senior civil servant, but he sure is richer than any of them. Plus, all the money saved from free lunches. These things really add up,” another mused.

“He’s happy. He isn’t breaking the law. Inflation is happening by the second as we speak, so his 2.6 million portfolio is really not gonna be everlasting even if he makes passive income. If anything, he’s gaming the last point to stretch his dollar by whatever benchmark is comfortable for him,” a commenter chimed in.

Another summed it up succinctly: “Bro worked with Google. Used his smarts to invest millions. Good for him.” /TISG

Read also: Google employees track layoffs with circulating Google Doc as job cuts continue

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

US

Trump threatens to strip US$3 billion from ‘very antisemitic’ Harvard; hints at where the money could go

CAMBRIDGE, MA: President Donald Trump declared on Monday that...
Sports

From prison to victories: Angel Cabrera wins Senior PGA Championship for his second major title in a week

Angel Cabrera impressively won two senior major golf tournaments...
Asia

New white paper warns of the cost of inaction on youth mental health across APAC

SINGAPORE: There’s a growing cost—both personal and economic—of not...
Singapore News

HDB residents at Bukit Batok lose sleep over noisy late-night litterbugs

SINGAPORE: A group of people is reportedly bothering residents...
Sports

Emma Raducanu overcame a long medical time-out at the French Open to gain first-round victory

FRANCE: Emma Raducanu pushed through despite a long medical...
International

BYD drops prices, declares war on Tesla in China’s EV battleground

INTERNATIONAL: BYD has sensationally reduced the price of its...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

HDB residents at Bukit Batok lose sleep over noisy late-night litterbugs

SINGAPORE: A group of people is reportedly bothering residents...

Weaker hiring demand meant fewer private uni grads found full-time jobs in 2024

SINGAPORE: This year’s Graduate Employment Survey (GES), published on...

Can Singapore choose between America and China? What have they to offer

Singapore cannot remain on the sidelines indefinitely amid rising...

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian backs students using Gen-AI, calls it a tool for smarter learning

SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian has come...

Business

Robot rumble: Unitree’s humanoids throw punches in wild kickboxing showdown

CHINA: In an engaging demonstration of how advanced engineering...

Can Singapore choose between America and China? What have they to offer

Singapore cannot remain on the sidelines indefinitely amid rising...

SMRT business arm Stellar Lifestyle calls on start-ups for smarter retail and advertising concepts in train stations

SINGAPORE: Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT, has...

New grad asks if it’s ‘really possible to find a job you don’t dread in Singapore’

SINGAPORE: A recent university graduate who started their full-time...

Singapore Politics

‘Now look elsewhere!’ People’s Power Party candidate Samuel Lee resigns

SINGAPORE: Samuel Lee, who contested in the recent General...

Ng Chee Meng’s political resurrection sparks debate — Bertha Hanson’s Comic characters trace how past NTUC leaders rose

SINGAPORE: Veteran journalist and commentator Bertha Henson has weighed...

WP Team attends People’s Labour Day Rally 2025 at Hong Lim Park

SINGAPORE: Members of the Workers’ Party (WP) attended the...

Desmond Lee: The Dark Horse in the Cabinet

Beyond the headlines, news reports and commentaries, the picture...

© The Independent Singapore