SINGAPORE: Google employees have been tracking job cuts across the company using a circulated internal Google doc, crowdsourced from internal memos and employee testimonies amid the company’s job cuts across several of its units, including Cloud, ad sales, and Trust & Safety, according to Business Insider.

Employees said job cuts have been happening over the past few months in smaller waves—a similar approach to other tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft, which have made smaller, recurring reductions in previous years.

A Google spokesperson said fewer than 200 roles were affected across those mentioned in the circulating document, stating the move was “to operate more efficiently, remove layers, and ensure they are set up for long-term success.” He added, “This work is ongoing as we continue to invest in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead.”

According to the document seen by Business Insider, several teams were informed of cuts this week. In the document, the Americas Large Customer Sales group, which handles Google’s major advertising clients, saw an unspecified number of job cuts.

At least 25 employees from the Bard EngProd team, which works on the AI product formerly known as Bard and now rebranded as Gemini, were also laid off. The Trust & Safety team had job reductions as well, though the exact number is unclear, with some labelled as “redeployed”. A company spokesperson said the company intended to grow the Trust & Safety team despite the latest cuts. Meanwhile, most team cuts didn’t have specific numbers.

Several teams within Google’s Cloud unit were also affected, including the Google Cloud Platform Support, Go-To-Market, Looker teams, Scaled Customer Engineering, and the Threat Intelligence Group.

Google employees have often used crowdsourced documents to track job cuts and salaries across different roles and locations. Workers at other tech companies, like Amazon, have also shared similar documents to exchange layoff information. /TISG

Read also: Starbucks to outsource routine tech work after 1,100 job cuts amid sales slump

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)