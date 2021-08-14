E-biker called “the super blur, deaf and blind kind” spotted riding dangerously on Sembawang Road

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An electric bicycle rider was called “super blur, deaf and blind” after being caught on camera making an abrupt turn on a pedestrian crossing.

“This e-biker is just asking for trouble at the rate he is riding his e-bike,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Tuesday (Aug 10).

The post included a video taken from the dashboard camera footage of a vehicle.

The beginning of the video showed the vehicle passing along Sembawang Road headed towards Gambas Avenue.

- Advertisement -

There was a motorcycle and a vehicle to the right of the e-biker.

Right before the pedestrian crossing, the e-biker was seen turning right, causing the vehicle to stop abruptly.

- Advertisement -

The e-biker continued on his way despite being honked at. The motorcyclist was also seen pointing in the e-biker’s direction as he passed by.

“Driver from the back caught off guard and honked, but the e-biker carried on as if nothing happened,” wrote ROADS.sg.

“This kind of biker, is the super blur, deaf and blind kind.”

- Advertisement -

Members from the online community quickly reprimanded the e-biker, noting he had caused unnecessary trouble for road users with his “arrogant and dangerous behaviour”.

Others urged for authorities to take the errant rider to task. “LTA (Land Transport Authority) and TP (Traffic Police) should catch and fine them,” said Facebook user Karen Yong.

“Reckless lane change endangering other road users, illegally riding in pedestrian areas (as a PAB user). Hope he gets charged and has the book thrown at him,” added Facebook user James Lee. /TISG

Read related: Uncle scolds GrabFood rider about dangers of riding on footpath

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg