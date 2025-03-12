Dutch athlete Maureen Koster was hospitalised following an incident during the 3,000m final at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

The two-time Olympian fell after being tripped by other runners around the 1,000m mark of the race. The athlete became unconscious and was diagnosed with a “mild concussion” after the race. She was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and care.

Replays revealed that the 32-year-old tumbled to the track, with her head bouncing off the surface upon impact. The Dutch athletics team later confirmed that she was conscious and responsive after being taken to the hospital.

Koster said: “It still feels unreal what happened… Thankfully, aside from a mild concussion and a few bruises, and a broken heart, I’m fine. Really hope to be back on my feet soon!”

Koster’s former training partner, Melissa Courtney-Bryant,who won the silver medal in the event, called the race “absolute carnage” after it ended, referring to the chaotic moments, especially following Koster’s fall.

Courtney-Bryant said: “That was another level today, I think I was getting pushed in the back until about a lap to go… We could hear the fall happen as well and I could hear Maureen’s voice. I’m pretty sure I heard her scream. So it kind of put everyone on edge, and everyone was a bit more anxious and a bit more pushy than normal.”

Ireland’s Sarah Healy eventually claimed the gold medal in the 3,000m final at the European Indoor Championships.

Koster, who has a strong track record in the event, secured a silver medal in the 2015 European Indoor Championships. She also showed good form leading up to this race, finishing second in her qualifying heat.