Singaporeans agree the country would be a kinder place to live in if the weather was cooler

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: Because of climate change, the world has been heating up, and it seems that every year, more records are being broken as countries see temperatures rising. Even in Singapore, when it’s supposed to be cooling down toward the end of the year, people have still been feeling the heat lately.

Perhaps this is what led one Reddit user to wonder whether or not The Little Red Dot would be “a nicer place to live” if the weather were cooler.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (Nov 13), u/thedesertman1 wrote about how hot weather makes people frustrated and described the sweat one is drenched in when they step out of their home, as well as the burning sun one feels on their skin while walking to the MRT station.

“Perhaps SG might be a kinder place to live in if the climate is cooler and people are less angst?” the post author asked.

Not surprisingly, their question was met with a resounding “yes,” with one Reddit user simply writing, “For sure la.”

When one joked that Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would go up by more than five per cent if the temperature were five degrees less, another commenter answered quite seriously that cooler weather increases productivity and would mean spending less energy on air-conditioning.

And when one dreamed aloud of temperatures between 22 and 25 degrees all year round, another answered by saying that given Singapore’s high level of humidity, 15 to 20 degrees would be even better.

“Anything less than 30C is cold by SG standards,” another observed.

A Reddit user answered u/thedesertman1’s question with “100% yes,” adding that cooler weather would contribute to better moods as well as less traffic as people would walk or take their bikes everywhere.

“I know I’d definitely be less irritable and more tolerant if I wasn’t sticky and sweaty all the time,” they added.

Another chimed in to say that people have mentioned the weather as a significant downside to living in Singapore.

An expat commenting on the post said that while they appreciate being able to get into a swimming pool any time, they added that they would still prefer the temperature to be five degrees cooler.

Others wrote that the weather in Hong Kong, and even parts of Malaysia, is better than in Singapore.

Another wrote that they would prefer cool, but not cold, weather, adding that they would not know where to put cold-weather clothes in their space-scarce home. /TISG

