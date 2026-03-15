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Relationships
2 min.Read

Do you even date anymore? Dating Apps and pandemic have left Gen Zs inadequate in the dating world

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

It is without doubt that Gen Zs grew up with dating apps at their fingertips, and looking for a partner is as easy as swiping one person to another. However, many people from this generation said that they’re done with dating–too many fake matches, ghosting, and no real love. With this, a Redditor asked a curious question online that stated: “Gen Z: Do you even date?”

According to the 25-year-old bisexual man who posted the question, he has been trying to date every gender and faced with no luck. He shared: “Where is everyone my age now? When I actually meet people they are always over 30 and 40 and tbh I don’t mind it but I would actually prefer a person my age to build something serious.”

He concluded in his post that in the past 6 months, he literally only met people over 30 and 40, and asked where his fellow Gen Zs were.

Other people shared their thoughts and opinions about the subject matter in the comments section. One netizen claimed that it was not stressed enough how crucial dating is from late teens-early 20s. The comment claimed: “You’re not guaranteed to find a long term partner, but the odds are astronomically higher than after your mid-20s when virtually everyone in your age bracket is partnered or hard to find.”

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Another netizen suggested that the one who posted should consider changing his location to find more people his age. The comment stated: “I’m 25, when I’m in the countryside, the number of people my age are almost all in relationships. Meanwhile in the city I’m studying in, it feels like more people are single. Other than that I’m also not really dating right now because it’s really overwhelming, especially online.”

One more netizen commented that work has been taking too much of the time, and dating just sounds like a ‘huge drain all around’.

“Your observation about people not being ‘present’ even when they’re physically there is the most underrated part of this. Everyone’s in their headphones, on their phone, or giving off ‘don’t talk to me’ energy, and it’s not because they don’t want connection. They just forgot how to be available for it,” another comment said.

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In similar news, there was a young woman who just graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and took to social media her poor experience on her first-ever date.

“I am so done with dating apps after this experience and simply do not know if I can ever find love. Please advice… It is so so difficult for me to find love”, she wrote in her post.

Read more about the story here

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