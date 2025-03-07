MALAYSIA: The rise of QR code menus in restaurants has transformed the dining experience, offering a contactless, streamlined way to browse and order food. While many businesses see this as a step forward in efficiency, not everyone is on board.

Malaysian philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, better known as Uncle Kentang, recently voiced his frustration over the growing reliance on QR code menus, particularly for older diners who struggle with technology, as reported by The Sun. His concerns have reignited a broader debate: Are businesses prioritising convenience at the expense of accessibility?

Not everyone finds QR codes convenient

Uncle Kentang took to Facebook to highlight how digital menus can be frustrating for senior citizens. “We’re old, short-sighted, and slim-eyed,” he wrote, pointing out that reading a menu on a small phone screen is challenging. He also noted that first-time customers often benefit from recommendations by waitstaff, something a digital menu cannot replicate.

His concerns reflect a reality that many older patrons face. QR codes assume that everyone has a smartphone, internet access, and the ability to navigate digital interfaces with ease. However, for senior citizens, people with visual impairments, or those who simply prefer traditional interactions, QR codes can feel like an unnecessary barrier. Uncle Kentang suggests a simple compromise: restaurants should offer both digital and physical menus to ensure no one is left out.

Are businesses prioritising convenience over accessibility?

From a business perspective, QR codes offer clear advantages. They reduce printing costs, allow for quick menu updates, and minimise the need for physical interaction, which is especially useful in a post-pandemic world. Some restaurants have even integrated ordering and payment functions into QR menus, streamlining operations and reducing reliance on waitstaff.

However, this push towards digital convenience risks alienating less tech-savvy customers. The argument isn’t just about preference; it’s about ensuring that restaurants remain welcoming to all. When physical menus disappear entirely, diners who struggle with QR codes may feel excluded or pressured to adapt to a system that does not cater to their needs.

Finding a balance

Rather than an all-or-nothing approach, many diners, including Uncle Kentang, advocate for a hybrid model. Restaurants that provide both QR codes and physical menus can offer the best of both worlds: digital convenience for those who prefer it and a traditional option for those who don’t.

Uncle Kentang even suggested that eateries displaying a “senior citizen-friendly” sign could make their inclusivity clear. This small gesture could go a long way in making older diners feel welcome without forcing them to adapt to unfamiliar technology.

A divided debate on social media

Uncle Kentang’s concerns struck a chord with many, who agreed that QR codes make dining unnecessarily complicated. Some commented that seniors are often put off by the scanning process, with one person stating, “Seniors normally get turned off with such scanning of menus at restaurants.”

Others echoed this frustration, with another Facebook user saying, “Eat at a restaurant with a menu. Scanning is a nuisance if you’re only ordering a simple meal. Too troublesome. Might as well not dine there.” Many supported the idea that physical menus should still be available, arguing that customer convenience should take priority over digitalisation.

However, not everyone was sympathetic. Some felt that seniors should adapt to modern technology instead of resisting it. One commenter dismissed the complaints, suggesting that older diners could simply “choose to eat at roadside stalls or hawker centres, where you can pay with cash and avoid the need to scan a QR code”.

Others pointed out that eyesight issues were not a valid excuse, with one remarking, “If you are short-sighted, consider getting a pair of glasses instead of making excuses.” Another commenter was more blunt, stating, “Being over 60 years old is not a valid reason to resist adapting to simple changes.”

The mixed responses highlight a generational divide; while some see QR codes as an inconvenience, others view them as an inevitable shift in the dining experience.

Digital progress shouldn’t leave anyone behind

QR code menus may be efficient, but they shouldn’t come at the cost of accessibility. Restaurants need to consider the diverse needs of their customers rather than assuming that everyone can or wants to use digital menus. A balanced approach, offering both QR codes and physical menus, ensures that dining out remains an inclusive experience for all. After all, good food should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of how they prefer to read the menu.

