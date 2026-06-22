Singapore charity chairman shines spotlight on many families caring for young people with autism who face difficult realities

SINGAPORE: CaringSG chairman David Ang Khoon Seng has shone a spotlight on the difficulties many families caring for young people with autism face as he reacted to the recent acquittal of a 19-year-old youth, who had faced charges for assaulting his parents.

The teenager has autism spectrum disorder and adjustment disorder, both of which were found to have contributed to the offences.

The court heard that on March 30, 2025, the youth became distressed at the family home over his exemption from national service, as well as his inability to complete his education and secure employment.

During an argument that followed, he pushed his father down onto a bed by the neck. His mother subsequently called the police, and both parents left the residence after locking him inside.

While still angry, the teenager shouted: “I want to kill you.”

On another occasion, he pushed and kicked his mother, although further details of that incident were not disclosed in court documents.

Following the offences, the youth was remanded at IMH. His sister initially acted as his bailor, followed later by a neighbour. Because his bail conditions prohibited him from living with his parents, he was required to stay alone in a hotel.

However, the arrangement proved difficult. His parents later admitted him to IMH again in July after he was unable to cope with living independently.

In January, he pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force against his father and another charge of intentionally causing his father alarm. Two additional charges, one involving criminal force against his mother and another relating to a rash act that endangered the personal safety of others by standing in the path of oncoming vehicles, were set aside to be taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court found that the conditions the teen has contributed to the offences.

In a written judgment issued on May 26, District Judge Paul Quan said neither probation nor a mandatory treatment order (MTO) was recommended. Instead, the prosecution successfully applied for a discharge amounting to an acquittal and issued the teenager a stern warning.

The decision means the youth will not have a criminal record. Defence lawyer Mr Choo Zheng Xi said it would now be up to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and the family to determine the best path forward for him.

In explaining his decision, Judge Quan acknowledged the seriousness of family violence but said the circumstances of this case reduced the need for punishment focused on deterrence and retribution.

He pointed to the youth’s age, his status as a first-time offender and the role his mental conditions played in the offences.

“A person suffering from a mental illness that leaves him unable to appreciate the nature and consequences of his actions will not be deterred by the prospect of a custodial sentence,” the judge wrote.

The court also took note of the teenager’s remorse. Judge Quan said the youth had expressed regret for hurting his parents and reflected on the support they had given him despite his struggles.

“Particularly poignant was his acknowledgement that his parents loved him very much and never pressured him,” the judge said.

Responding to the case in a forum letter published by The Straits Times, Mr Ang said CaringSG welcomed what he described as a thoughtful and compassionate approach to a complex situation involving a young person with autism and mental health challenges.

CaringSG Limited is a Singapore-based charity established by caregivers for caregivers. The organisation supports and empowers families raising children and persons with special needs through advocacy, peer support, training programmes and initiatives aimed at strengthening caregiver well-being and resilience.

Mr Ang, who chairs the charity’s board of directors, stressed that while acts of violence must always be taken seriously and victims protected, it is equally important to recognise when developmental and psychiatric conditions play a significant role in a person’s behaviour.

“We especially acknowledge the resilience and courage of the parents, who faced the dual burden of being both victims and caregivers. Their experience reflects the difficult circumstances many families encounter when caring for loved ones with complex needs,” he wrote.

He said the case highlighted the need for stronger family-centred support systems and a more coordinated response across different sectors.

“This case also underscores the importance of stronger family-centred support systems, early intervention, crisis response services, respite options and coordinated pathways across healthcare, social services and the justice system,” he said.

Mr Ang added that although CaringSG and other agencies exist to support families in such circumstances, no single organisation can address these challenges alone.

“Meaningful and constructive outcomes require collaboration among families, professionals, community partners and policymakers,” he wrote.

Read his letter in full here.